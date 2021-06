The Richfield Civic Organization, with the support of the Richfield Times, is sponsoring the 39th annual Richfield Community garage sale on Saturday, June 5. Bargains will be found at 99 homes. Shopping hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted. A numbered list, arranged alphabetically by street, including addresses and items for sale, is provided below. The map with corresponding numbers should make shopping easier. Extra copies of the June Richfield Times will be available for $1.50 each from 8 a.m.-12 noon, on the day of the sale near the northwest corner of W. Streetsboro and Broadview roads.