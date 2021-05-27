Cancel
Association of tracheostomy with outcomes in patients with COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 transmission among health care workers

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

What The Study Did: The findings of this systematic review and meta-analysis indicate that enhanced personal protective equipment is associated with low rates of SARS-CoV-2 transmission during tracheostomy. Authors: Phillip Staibano, M.Sc., M.D., of McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our...

www.eurekalert.org
News Break
Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Health Serviceskhn.org

Covid Is Causing Health Care Workers To Quit

Separately, a shortage in nurses in Louisiana has prompted one university to offer a tuition-free nursing program. Other reports cover providers' primary care challenges, fewer routine pediatric cases, poor pay for home care workers and more. For Audra Williams, intensive care unit (ICU) nursing was her “passion.” And for almost...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Dialysis Patients Maintain Humoral Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Most severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seropositive patients receiving dialysis maintain receptor-binding domain (RBD) immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels over a period of six months, according to a study published online May 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Shuchi Anand, M.D.,...
ScienceEurekAlert

Airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 calls for updated practices to prevent transmission

There is a growing body of evidence supporting airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Despite updates from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada that the virus can be transmitted by short- and long-range aerosols, Canada's public health guidance has not been adequately updated to address this mode of transmission, argue authors of a commentary published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal)
Public Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Canadian Study Highlights Value of Telehealth Access for Postpartum Care

- Research out of Canada shows an increase of more than 30 percent in new mothers seeking treatment for postpartum mental health issues during the coronavirus pandemic, and it highlights both the value of telehealth and a need for more virtual services. As reported in the Canadian Medical Association Journal...
Public Healthsafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Health care CEOs form worker safety coalition

San Jose, CA — Ten CEOs from health care system around the country have formed a coalition they say is committed to improving safety, well-being and equity for all who work in the industry, and on May 4 unveiled a Declaration of Principles to serve as a standard of safety.
Kentucky Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Kentucky health system among latest to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

University of Louisville (Ky.) Health will require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, making it among the latest health systems to do so. "We are proud to share that approximately 70 percent or more of our team members and providers have already received the vaccine," Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health, said in a May 26 news release. "However, as a healthcare organization, we need to do even more."
San Diego, CANews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 detection associates with viral RNA prevalence in patients and hospital environment

Watching what was happening around the world in early 2020, University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers knew their region would likely soon be hit with a wave of patients with COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. They wondered how the virus persists on surfaces, particularly in hospitals, and they knew they had only a small window of time to get started if they wanted to capture a snapshot of the "before" situation -; before patients with the infection were admitted.
Oklahoma City, OKKOCO

Many health care workers could be suffering from PTSD due to COVID-19 pandemic, study says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone, but even more so at times for health care workers on the front lines. A new study found that many of them could be experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder because of COVID-19. Officials at Integris told KOCO 5 that there are national surveys that say 80% of caregivers across the country have shown signs and symptoms of PTSD.
Public HealthNBC Washington

Thousands of Health Care Workers in DC Area Have Yet to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

Doctors and nurses have seen the devastating effects of COVID-19 firsthand. But the News4 I-Team found thousands in our area have yet to get the vaccine. They’ve spent months on the front lines fighting the coronavirus, putting their own lives, and sometimes their families, at risk. But some health care workers weren’t ready to get vaccinated even though they’ve been eligible in the District since December.
ScienceMedicalXpress

How CD4+ T cells respond to SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 recovered patients

An international team of researchers from the Institute for Research in Biomedicine, affiliated to the Università della Svizzera italiana, has deciphered the T cell responses occurring during COVID-19 infection at single-cell resolution. This study, which was performed at the Center of Medical Immunology under the leadership of Prof. Federica Sallusto, included collaborations with clinical institutions from Ticino and Italy: Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale (EOC), the Clinica Luganese Moncucco, the Policlinico S. Matteo in Pavia, and INGM Milano, is published in the current issue of Science.
Worlddocwirenews.com

Status: nosocomial transmission and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 in a Danish context

APMIS. 2021 May 29. doi: 10.1111/apm.13160. Online ahead of print. The unexpected pandemic with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has challenged the health care sector as regards preventing and controlling the virus from spreading between patients and hospital personnel. The massive spread of the pandemic has led State authorities to introduce restrictions on society and public behavior unprecedented in modern times. First, we describe the Danish effort regarding standard precautions, personal protective equipment, and disinfection in the health care setting with Denmark as an example. As regards number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) related hospital submissions, deaths, and infected health care workers Denmark is not the hardest hit country compared to others. This cannot be explained by hardness of the restrictions alone. Several aspects concerning the person-to-person spread of SARS-CoV-2 are not fully understood and require more experimental studies. The dogma is that virus transmission happens through either respiratory droplets or contact routes. However, it is likely not the whole truth, as we describe scenarios where droplets and/or direct contact cannot alone explain how all patients were infected. Aspects of the physiology of airborne transmission is considered, as several parameters are in play beyond particle size and respiratory rate. These are ozone concentration, ambient temperature, and humidity. In a hospital environment these factors are not necessarily all controllable, making infection prevention and control a challenge.
Public HealthMedscape News

Clinical, Radiological and Functional Outcomes in Patients With SARS-CoV-2 Pneumonia

Pietro Gianella; Elia Rigamonti; Marco Marando; Adriana Tamburello; Lorenzo Grazioli Gauthier; Gianluca Argentieri; Carla Puligheddu; Alberto Pagnamenta; Marco Pons; Tanja Fusi-Schmidhauser. Abstract and Introduction. Background: All over the world, SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia is causing a significant short-term morbidity and mortality, but the medium-term impact on lung function and quality of life...
Pharmaceuticalshealthday.com

CDC Offers Details on SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine breakthrough infections occur in a small percentage of vaccinated individuals, according to research published in the May 25 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Meseret...
HealthAMA

How physicians can help patients overcome generations of trauma

Slavery, forced migration, dispossession, segregation, human experimentation. Traumatic events experienced by patients’ ancestors can cast long shadows over the lives of your patients today, evidenced not just by the stories their communities tell but also by their health outcomes. The June issue of AMA Journal of Ethics® (@JournalofEthics) explores the phenomenon...