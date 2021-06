While you probably use your phone’s default charger for your device, there are also some third-party brands out there that can sometimes bring you more power. And now that brands like Apple and Samsung are not even including chargers in their flagship lines, all the more you can look to brands like Anker to juice up your devices. Anker is now introducing its new Nano II charger series that includes 30-watt, 45-watt, and 65-watt variants. Depending on the model, you can charge phones, tablets, handheld consoles, and even laptops.