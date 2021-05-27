BT21 Has All Our Skin Care Needs Covered

A few years ago, Marie Kouadio Amouzame was in a luxury store looking for foundation. “I couldn’t find my shade, although I knew the brand sold it — a poster of a Hollywood actress wearing that shade was literally on the wall,” she says. “I asked for the product, and the salesperson looked at me, and he was like, ‘Oh no, we don’t carry that shade here,’ meaning that store doesn’t cater to people that look like me. It was really humiliating, and to this day, I still remember it.” This was hardly Amouzame’s only frustrating experience navigating an industry that didn’t recognize her needs. So in 2019, she joined forces with her friend Alice Lin Glover, whom she’d met working at Google, to create Eadem, a skin-care company founded with skin of color in mind.