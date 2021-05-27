Cancel
Cancer

Delaying lung cancer surgery associated with higher risk of recurrence, death

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Swiftness is essential when treating lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer in the U.S. and the country's leading cause of cancer deaths. For patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, surgical removal of a tumor-infested lung or of a smaller lung section may be the only treatment needed.

www.eurekalert.org
