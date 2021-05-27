Cancel
Hudson, NY

‘Adventures in Abstract Art’ by Tim Eaton art demonstration on Memorial Day Weekend at the Secret Gardener

hudsonvalley360.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt demonstration on Memorial Day Weekend at the Secret Gardener. Artist Tim Eaton, Instagram@timeatonfineart from Stamford, Connecticut will be displaying his work and demonstrating his entertaining technique, creating “Adventures in Abstract Art” at the Secret Gardener, 250 Warren Street in Hudson. https://www.facebook.com/SecretGardenerHudsonNy/ . Watch Mr. Eaton as he brings his...

www.hudsonvalley360.com
