Environment

Weather in Paraguay: Climate, Seasons, and Average Monthly Temperature

By Editors' Choice Awards
tripsavvy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParaguay has two main climate regions, the subtropical Chaco and the tropical Paranaense. There are two major seasons: summer, October to March, and winter, from June to August. Due to its location in the Southern Hemisphere, seasons are also reversed compared to the Northern Hemisphere. Rather than going in the summer, which is hot, rainy, and lasts seven months, opt for the dry season of winter to travel to this windy, landlocked country. Though generally warm, winter winds bring cold snaps and sometimes even night frosts. The shoulder seasons of autumn and spring only last one to two months and are moderately warm and rainy. Known for its weather mood swings and comprised of savannahs, wetlands, rainforests, and plateaus, Paraguay’s best explored with both umbrella and sunglasses in hand.

#Paraguay River#Climate#Winter Weather#Dry Weather#Cold Weather#Air Temperature#Paraguay Hot#Cuidad Del Este#Dry Season#Temperatures#Precipitation#Rainfall#Winter Winds#Balmy Winter Days#Mild Winters#Daytime Temps#Mild Nighttime Frosts#Regions#Dry Chaco#Northern Hemisphere
