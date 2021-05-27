Carrie Haddad Gallery presents

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNEW WORK Alaina Enslen, Jeanette Fintz, Anne Francey, Jenny Nelson, June 9 – August 1st. Opening Reception: Saturday, June 12 from 5-7 p.m. Carrie Haddad Gallery is pleased to present “New Work” by a group of four esteemed artists, Alaina Enslen, Jeanette Fintz, Anne Francey and Jenny Nelson. These artists are unified by their response to an intangible inquiry and their ability to charge it with form, structure, and perspective. Stylistically distinct, the featured paintings, drawings and fabric collage tell a story about space and the exploration of color and form. Each artist examines the spectrum of abstraction that exists between expressionism and hard-edge. Fintz, Nelson, and Francey live in the Hudson Valley and have shown with the gallery over ten years, and this will be Enslen’s debut exhibit in Hudson.

