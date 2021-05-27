Carrie Haddad Gallery presents

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Joe Hale Haden grew up in Houston and has been making art ever since he can remember. He spent much of his adolescence creating drawings of life around him, as well as highly detailed blueprints for imagined homes. Such interests led Haden to obtain degrees in both mechanical engineering and visual communication. After a short career in aerospace, working on the stealth bomber and the Ospreys in the early 1980s, Haden became a custom home designer/builder for many decades.