Sunu P. KC, who is the sole proprietor of KC Investments Group, Inc., agreed to the settlement, which requires him to pay $230,414.65 to deal with the charges of fraud. “KC Investments Group, Inc. (KC Inc.) and its sole individual owner, Sunu P. KC, of Chantilly, have agreed to pay $230,414.65 to settle civil fraud allegations that KC Inc., through Sunu P. KC, obtained multiple loans during the first draw of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)”, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release on Wednesday.