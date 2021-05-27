Cancel
Manchester, CT

8th Utilities District voters approve tax hike

By Skyler Frazer / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 11 days ago
8th Utilities District headquarters in Manchester. 8th Utilities District

MANCHESTER — Eighth Utilities District voters approved the first tax hike in years Wednesday while also voting in a new director to join incumbents on the board.

The district held its annual meeting Wednesday, approving a $6.1 million budget with a 5.32-mill tax rate. The budget is $560,077 more than the district’s current operating budget, an increase of 10.12%, and the tax rate is a 0.52-mill, or 10.8%, increase over the current tax rate of 4.8 mills. One mill represents $1 in taxes for every $1,000 in assessed property value.

The district provides fire and sewer services to residents in the northern third of town.

Residents who attended Wednesday’s meeting asked for some specifics about the increases, which are higher than years past. Treasurer Brian Wissinger, who was re-elected to his post Wednesday, said that the district has kept the tax rate flat for several years in a row, which made an increase necessary this year.

Wissinger and John Topping, who was re-elected as president, said much of the increase can be attributed to contractual salary increases and new funding for overnight coverage in the fire department. The department has reported that the response rate during the overnight hours has dwindled, so to ensure an appropriate level of service officials asked the board to allocate funding to hire paid firefighters for those overnight shifts. The department is largely staffed with volunteers.

While almost all the elections Wednesday were incumbents running unopposed, voters did fill a director seat that has been vacant for more than a year. Sandy DeCampos was unanimously elected to fill the open spot. Since the term technically started last May, DeCampos will ride out the remaining two years of the term.

DeCampos said she’s lived in the district for more than 30 years, raising five children in Manchester. She’s recently retired from the Manchester Water Department, where she worked for nearly 20 years, and has been involved in other boards in town before.

In addition to Topping’s re-election as president, Karen Gionet and Michael Wilks were re-elected to three-year terms as directors. Al Gionet was voted in again as tax collector and Francis McCarter was re-elected as the district clerk.

