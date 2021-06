When I worked in Westminster a few years ago, one could hardly move for young, tweed-clad parliamentary aides drooling over Liz Truss. Back then, I’m ashamed to admit that I scoffed. True, she made the right noises on the opportunities afforded by Brexit. She was, in fact, the only former Remainer in Theresa May’s damp-squib of a cabinet who truly seemed to grasp the concept of sovereignty. But the saviour of the Tory party? With her gauche mannerisms and frankly bizarre public speaking style, I just couldn’t quite see it.