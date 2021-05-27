Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

17 Years Ago: This is How DC Looked the Last Time Cicadas Emerged

By NBC Washington Staff
NBC Washington
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventeen years ago, billions of cicadas crawled from underground in D.C., Maryland and Virginia and began a weeks long period of cacophonous mating. This spring, the cycle is repeating, but life looks different. How much has our life changed? Take a look back at how the D.C. area looked in...

www.nbcwashington.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zimmerman
Person
Barack Obama
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Ludacris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insects#The Last Time Cicadas#The Washington Post#Nbc#Hoobastank#The Urban Institute#Wtop#Facetime#Iphone#Motorola Razr V3#Nokia#Social Media Facebook#Myspace#Expos#Cacophonous Mating#D C#Spring#Changed#Sequels#Landmarks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
News Break
World War II
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
Related
Chicago, ILVox

First-time activists on how last summer’s protests changed their lives

“I just felt so incredibly angry last summer,” said Maya Green, a 19-year-old who attended her first protest in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020. “I learned this summer that it’s really easy to get burned out and become disillusioned, so I’m trying to rest when I need it and be intentional about taking the time to learn.”
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

Here's how long the Brood X cicadas last

WASHINGTON — We've told you a lot about Brood X 17-year cicadas. The bugs have emerged by the billions around the DMV, filling the air with their song. But now that they're here, some of you are wondering when we'll hear the sound of cicada silence. In some parts of...
Burlington, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Today in History

Today is Thursday, June 3, the 154th day of 2021. There are 211 days left in the year. On June 3, 1989, Iran’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, died. On the same day, Chinese army troops began their sweep of Beijing to crush student-led pro-democracy demonstrations. Glancing Backward Locally:. 49...
ScienceHaxtun-Fleming Herald

Times Past - 85 Years Ago June 3, 1936

North Rockland News - Quite a few from this community attended the circus in Sterling Saturday. Dailey News - Mrs. Pearl McIntyre, Arline, and June Aleda and Elmer Schroeder were Sterling shoppers on Tuesday. Mr. and Mrs. H.B. Prouty and son Floyd vistited with friends in Sterling Memorial Day. Haxtun...
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Wild Turkey Boom Expected to Follow Cicada Emergence

Bob Dylan was getting an honorary degree at Princeton University in 1970 during a boisterous emergence of cicadas. It spurred him to write the famed song “Day of the Locusts.”. Dylan might again be inspired by this year’s huge cicada emergence in parts of America because it could lead to...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Last Time A Japanese Warship Shot Down A U.S. Navy Plane Was Actually Not So Long Ago

Twenty-five years ago today, a Japanese destroyer blasted a U.S. Navy A-6 Intruder strike aircraft out of the sky. Spitting out up to 4,500 rounds of 20mm ammunition a minute from its M61 Vulcan cannon, the venerable Mark 15 Phalanx close-in weapons system, or CIWS — pronounced “sea-wiz” — has long been the last line of defense for numerous surface combatants operated by the United States and its allies. Aircrews are well aware how devastating this type of weapon can be, but for two U.S. Naval Aviators aboard an A-6E Intruder strike aircraft, they got to experience it first-hand. Luckily, both survived the encounter without serious injuries.
AnimalsPosted by
Fox News

Trillions of cicadas make their way above ground in DC

Trillions of cicadas make their way above ground in DC. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Pharmaceuticalsmediaite.com

WATCH: Vaccine Skeptics Clash With Doctor Trying to Explain Value of Shots in Heated CNN Panel

A Texas emergency room doctor who has treated thousands of Covid patients had his own patience tested as he fended off claims from a CNN panel of vaccine skeptics. Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, attempted to resolve the doubts of several people who CNN had invited to discuss their reasons for being hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccines.
CelebritiesNewsbug.info

F. Lee Bailey, famed lawyer on OJ Simpson 'dream team,' dies at 87

F. Lee Bailey was at one time the most famous trial attorney in the country, known for his lightning-quick mind, relentless courtroom interrogations and insatiable self-promotion. In trials that captivated the nation, he defended Dr. Sam Sheppard, whose story was reportedly the basis for “The Fugitive” TV series and film;...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Thumbs: Like Texas' runaway animals, George P. Bush is trying too hard

There’s a certain hint of flop sweat in the air as Houston’s runaway animals try to keep the nation’s attention. In the last few weeks, we’ve escalated from cow to gator and now to a missing tiger. A big cat named India decided to exercise its escape claws and bolted from its enclosure inside an Energy Corridor home. The tiger’s tale began on Sunday, after the fleeing feline squared off with an armed, off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. “Don’t shoot my cat,” said Victor Hugo Cuevas, whose lawyer claims is not the animal’s owner but does take care of it occasionally, before putting the tiger in the back seat of a Jeep Cherokee and speeding away as Houston police arrived. When authorities searched the home, they found two monkeys, who while expected to do as they see, did not follow the tiger outside. Cuevas, who was out on bond on a 2017 murder charge, was later detained for evading arrest. He posted bond and was released Friday, while India’s whereabouts remain a mystery. We usually like to focus on animal stories to avoid politics, but even our missing tigers are getting political. Carole Baskin, who gained notoriety as one of the stars of Netflix’s popular “Tiger King” docuseries, says U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are partly to blame for what’s happening. Appearing on CNN, Baskin blasted the lawmakers for failing to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would restrict the public from owning big cats. In an interview with the Chronicle, the self-described animal rights activist also offered a $5,000 reward for the tiger’s safe capture. That’s generous of her, but we can’t help feeling that Baskin, who has been accused of (though never charged with) abusing animals and murdering her husband, is using India to extend her time in the spotlight. Speaking of reality stars from whom we really don’t need to hear, Donald Trump endorsed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection this week. The former leader of the free world said he supports Patrick’s bid for a third term. “He is outstanding and has my complete and total Endorsement!” Trump said. While the lieutenant governor currently has no primary challengers, the endorsement goes a long way to dissuade any potential opponents. In a world that made sense — say, one where your neighbor couldn’t own a 500-pound apex predator — being backed by an insurrection-stoking, truth-challenged one-termer frequently accused of racism and being a serial abuser would be seen as a negative. Please invite us to that world. Y’all, you know who also totally loves Trump, drinks beer, eats red meat and supports the local sports team? That’s right. It’s Average Republican Joe, George Prescott Bush. That’s the tone of the Texas land commissioner’s tweet Thursday after U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was ousted from GOP congressional leadership over her disturbing lack of faith in Dear Leader. “Instead of training fire on the President, she really should have been training fire on Biden … that’s what you want out of your leadership.” We can’t blame Bush, who may be taking on Attorney General Ken Paxton next year, for feeling he needs to buttress his Trump-supporting bona fides, but his heart’s not in it. He couldn’t help but give himself away by including an image in the tweet where he looks sweaty and pained. Is that what you want out of your leadership? Gov. Greg Abbott is no stranger to bad tweets or to inviting interesting characters to move to Texas (did you see Elon Musk on “SNL”?), but his latest still bears some mention. “Texas stands with the NRA and we look forward to working with the Association on their plans to move to Texas,” Abbott wrote Tuesday. That was the day a federal judge in Dallas dismissed a bankruptcy case by the National Rifle Association that would have allowed it to reorganize as a nonprofit in the Lone Star State. It’s one thing to back guns, but the NRA’s bankruptcy move was a stunt to avoid a lawsuit in New York, where leadership is accused of fraudulently using the group’s funds. We already have our share of grifters in Texas, let’s not start importing them, shall we? Sticking with Abbott, the governor made some mistakes when dealing with the pandemic but allowing restaurants to sell alcohol along with food delivery or pick up was not one of them. The move, which was aimed at helping businesses get through the economic downturn, is now the law of the land, after Abbott signed the bipartisan measure Wednesday. Sure, it’s depressing that the best thing related to the pandemic that has come out of the Legislature is the ability to buy a margarita kit from Hugo’s, but after a couple of drinks, we don’t feel as bad anymore. Bottoms up, Texas!
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, June 5, 2021

Today is Saturday, June 5, the 156th day of 2021 with 209 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Mars, Mercury and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include British furniture maker Thomas...
OPECMarietta Daily Journal

BILL LEWIS: Been There? Done That?

Countless kids sitting at countless desks for countless years have listened to countless teachers drone on and on about events that occurred years and years and years ago. History is a subject that learners found either fascinating or totally without merit. As in certain math classes, the question always asked was, “When am I ever going to need to know this stuff?”
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Fox News Triples One Network’s Total Viewership in Prime Time in Thursday Ratings

Fox News had a stellar night Thursday, tripling CNN’s total viewership and getting more viewers in the valuable A25-54 demographic than MSNBC and CNN combined. Fox’s prime time lineup notched nearly 2.5 million total viewers, and 407,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.83 million total viewers and 208,000 in the demo. CNN was third in prime time, averaging 833,000 total viewers and 193,000 in the demo.