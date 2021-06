The majority of adults worldwide start their day with caffeine, usually in the form of coffee or tea. Caffeine is generally considered safe for those who tolerate it well, but the pervasive stimulant may do more than simply provide a jolt of energy in the morning or help you make it through your afternoon meetings — it may boost your workouts, too. Caffeine has been shown to benefit performance when consumed before endurance exercise and short-term exercise lasting at least five minutes.