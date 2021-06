City councilors batted around ideas Thursday about how to spend $5.96 million of pandemic stimulus funds that will be made available through the American Rescue Plan Act. Unlike funding from previous pandemic relief packages that restricted expenditures by local governments to reimbursements of pandemic-related expenses, "Biden Bucks" can be used for "about any capital expense." Some ideas discussed during councilors' annual budget retreat ranged from upgrading the infrastructure to housing the homeless.