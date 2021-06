GKids has been a company that has helped bring some of the biggest anime films that North America has seen these past few years, with the organization recently releasing news regarding the upcoming anime releases that they'll be bringing to theaters, there's a lot for anime fans to look forward to. As theaters in North America open their doors once again following the monkey wrench that was the coronavirus pandemic, which caused many to temporarily shut down in order to "flatten the curve", GKids is bringing some of their biggest classics back to fans who might have missed them the first time.