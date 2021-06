"More painful than anything I've ever experienced," the pro-golfer shares. Tiger Woods is finally opening up about his rehab and recovery for the injuries he sustained in his February 23 car accident in California that shattered several of his bones, required multiple surgeries of complex nature, and even metal rod implants. The crash happened as he drove through Rancho Palos Verdes on his way to a local Los Angeles-area golf course. His Genesis GV80 was wrecked when he crashed it off the side of a hill.