The Capitals’ win Saturday is proving to be more important by the day. Simply, to take a 1-0 lead over the Bruins with backup goalie Craig Anderson in net with a Capitals team that played well in front of him was a massive positive to take into Game 2. But the second reason is that, absent center Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals gave themselves a bit of breathing room in what’s sure to be a long and draining series.