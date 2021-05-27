Cancel
Lady Gaga and J.Lo sell 'well' building seal, but it's a payday, not a PSA

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers could be excused for thinking Robert De Niro was just being a good fella in an ad promoting safe buildings amid the covid pandemic, along with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Michael B. Jordan. They would be wrong. De Niro and the other A-list celebs are...

www.arcamax.com
CelebritiesDaily Beast

These Ads Starring Lady Gaga and J.Lo Only Look Like a PSA

Viewers could be excused for thinking Robert De Niro was just being a good fella in an ad promoting safe buildings amid the COVID pandemic, along with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Michael B. Jordan. They would be wrong. De Niro and the other A-list celebs are...
Designers & Collectionscrossroadstoday.com

Versace’s replica of Lady Gaga Born This Way Ball jacket set to go under the hammer

Donatella Versace has created a replica of Lady Gaga’s leather jacket from the ‘Born This Way Ball’ tor in aid of the Born This Way Foundation. In honor of Pride Month and the 10th anniversary of Gaga’s iconic ‘Born This Way’ album – which is synonymous with the LGBTQIA+ community – the Italian fashion designer has re-visited the jacket, which took 400 hours to complete.
Celebritiesamicohoops.net

Lady Gaga’s Cameo on the Friends Reunion went Beyond anyone’s Wildest Dream

It at long last occurred: HBO Max delivered Friends: The Reunion on May 27. The exceptional rejoined the notable cast from the ’90s hit arrangement and included a large number of inspiring and fun minutes. Yet, Twitter’s main thing? At the point when Lady Gaga showed up and played out Phoebe’s notable melody “Rotten Cat,” close by Phoebe herself, Lisa Kudrow.
MusicA.V. Club

Chinese audiences denied the glory of Lady Gaga's "Smelly Cat" cover

As far as inoffensive slabs o’ content, designed for basically everybody on the planet to consume go, it’s pretty hard to beat HBO Max’s recent Friends reunion. “Verily,” the special professes, “We sure did like these six people, and their friends, Unhappy Coffee Shop Manager and Monkey.” The basic appeal of seeing David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry hanging out, seeming to genuinely get a kick out of each other, probably would have been enough to push the reunion to new viewership heights, anyway—Variety notes that the special nearly hit the same numbers as the limited release of Wonder Woman 1984. But HBO Max also jammed a bunch of also largely inoffensive celebrity cameos into the proceedings, including appearances from the likes of Justin Bieber, mega-popular K-pop group BTS, and Lady Gaga, paying tribute to the song-stylings of Ms. Phoebe Buffay with her own cover of “Smelly Cat.”
Designers & Collectionswfav951.com

Lady Gaga Teams Up With Versace

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Versace for a colorful capsule fashion collection to celebrate Pride Month. It’s also tied to the10th anniversary of her landmark album, Born This Way. Gaga made the announcement on Instagram wearing one of the Versace T-shirts, which features the album title and a Rainbow...
CelebritiesVogue

Jennifer Lopez Is Staging A Coup At Netflix

Lest Bennifer’s revival has brought Gigli to mind, Jennifer Lopez would like to remind you that she is, indeed, a major power-player in Hollywood these days (thanks, in no small part, to Hustlers). Earlier this week, the Versace muse’s Nuyorican Productions signed a gargantuan deal with Netflix, incorporating both films and scripted and non-scripted television. (Might I suggest a Newlyweds-style reality TV programme with Ben Affleck featuring Matt Damon cameos? Just a thought.)
MusicEast Bay Times

Watch Lady Gaga’s ‘Smelly Cat’ duet on ‘Friends’ reunion

“Smelly Cat” is undoubtedly one of the most iconic musical moments of modern classic sitcom “Friends” and now, thanks to the HBO Max reunion special, the ditty has been updated for a whole new generation of fans. It wasn’t quite a remix, but Lady Gaga added her signature belt to...
Celebritiesthecut.com

All J.Lo’s Exes Are Coming Out of the Woodwork

Despite the fact that she is not actually single — that she is in fact rumored to be “full-on dating” her former fiancé, Ben Affleck — Jennifer Lopez certainly seems to be seeing a lot of ex activity since calling off her engagement to A-Rod. First, it was Affleck, reportedly “flooding” her inbox with flirty emails. Then came Diddy, sharing a thought-provoking throwback photo of the couple holding hands circa the year 2000. Now, we have ex-husband Marc Anthony, apparently seen hanging out with the Hustlers star in Miami last week. Springtime for J.Lo, indeed.
Petswfav951.com

Health Update From Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker

Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer is slowly recuperating after taking a bullet and almost losing his life back in February. He’s still unable to get back to work and care for the dogs. He wrote on Instagram that along with the media attention and trauma recovery, he feels he’s without purpose, and says “The scars aren’t all visible, but they’re still fresh.”
West Hollywood, CAL.A. Weekly

Lady Gaga Celebrates Born This Way Day at The Abbey

With Pride month on the horizon, this week’s 10th anniversary of Lady Gaga’s groundbreaking Born This Way was due for a big celebration in West Hollywood, and The Abbey provided the consummate locale to do so. The superstar made a surprise appearance there this past weekend, as part of the City of West Hollywood’s 40-day-long “One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival,” which kicked-off on Harvey Milk Day, Saturday, May 22, 2021 and runs through June 30 as Pride month closes.
West Hollywood, CAbeverlypress.com

West Hollywood honors Lady Gaga, the Abbey

Each year, the city of West Hollywood celebrates the artistic contributions of the LGBTQ community with its vibrant 40-day-long One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival. The festival kicked-off on Harvey Milk Day, May 22, and runs through June 30, which marks the end of Pride month. This year, to...
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Lady Gaga to Perform in Friends Reunion Special

In the most interesting crossover in history, Lady Gaga is joining the Friends cast for the show’s forthoming reunion special, airing Thursday, May 27, on HBO Max. The pop star will be joining Lisa Kudrow to reprise Kudrow’s famous character Phoebe Buffay in performing “Smelly Cat,” the iconic acoustic ode to festering felines.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lisa Kudrow’s nerves about singing with Lady Gaga

Lisa Kudrow was “really nervous” about singing with Lady Gaga. The ‘Friends’ star admits she was worried about performing with the singer for the recent reunion special and when she went to perform, she realised she didn’t even know the chords for ‘Smelly Cat’. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show,...
CelebritiesKTVB

Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Tour Is Postponed Until 2022

Lady Gaga fans will have to wait a little longer until they see her on tour. The singer's Chromatica Ball tour has been postponed until 2022. In a statement emailed to ticket holders on Wednesday, Gaga expressed that they would have to wait to reschedule shows until summer of next year.