The Atlanta Braves will try to snap a two-game losing skid Thursday afternoon when they wrap up a four-game series with the Washington Nationals. The Braves took the series opener on Memorial Day winning 5-3 but have since dropped two straight to fall to 25-28 on the season. Left-hander Tucker Davidson will make his second start of the season for the Braves while the Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin.