The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. has issued a significant weather alert for Cherokee County, Smith County, northwestern Rusk County and soutwestern Gregg County until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.At 2:50 p.m. a strong line of thunderstorms that are capable of producing half-inch size hail and winds in excess of 40 m.p.h. Was found along a line stretching from 7 miles south of Lindale to near Coffee City to near Frankston to near Palestine. The system was moving east at about 25 m.p.h.