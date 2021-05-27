Cancel
10 Features of Microsoft 365 That Lawyers Love

legaltalknetwork.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft 365 is heavily relied upon by many legal professionals, and with its numerous and frequently updated tools, it’s always good to re-up your knowledge of its capabilities! Sharon Nelson and Jim Calloway welcome Ben Schorr to discuss 10 features lawyers especially enjoy about Microsoft 365. Ben discusses some of his favorite hidden gems in the software, and shares lawyer-specific insights on its licensing structure, security, mobile access, email encryption, and more.

