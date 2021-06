Goalkeeper Alisson Becker's dramatic 95th-minute goal gave Liverpool a 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday to maintain their bid to play in next season's Champions League. Tottenham were more comfortable 2-0 winners over Wolves to move into pole position for a place in the Europa League, but Everton's hopes of European football were dealt a massive blow by Sheffield United's shock 1-0 victory at Goodison Park. Alisson's perfectly executed header keeps Liverpool's top-four fate in their own hands despite sitting fifth in the table. Jurgen Klopp's men trail fourth-placed Chelsea by one point and Leicester by three, with two league games left to play.