Tottenham’s fading hopes of securing a top-four finish were effectively ended as Leeds recorded a deserved 3-1 victory in a cracker of a game at Elland Road. Spurs went into the match at a drizzly Elland Road knowing they had to win all four of their remaining games to have a chance of finishing in the Champions League spots. But in Leeds they met a side at their brilliant attacking best, with two goals coming in the first half. But in Illan Meslier, the Leeds keeper had to be at his best in an end-to-end game. Harry Kane also saw two goals chalked off by the offside flag, one of which looked extremely tight.