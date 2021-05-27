Nicki Minaj Thanks ‘Best Fans on Earth’ for Helping ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ Make Historic Chart Debut
Beam Me Up Scotty, despite being originally released more than a decade ago, is currently putting some highly commendable numbers on the board. The third mixtape from Nicki Minaj, which originally dropped back in April 2009, was re-released earlier this month by Republic Records with an amended tracklist boasting new songs, the Drake and Weezy collab “Seeing Green” among them. The re-release ultimately debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart off the strength of 80,000 equivalent album units, 63,000 of which came from streaming. The 2021-ified mixtape marks Minaj’s fifth release to hit the top two on the chart.www.complex.com