Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Thanks ‘Best Fans on Earth’ for Helping ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ Make Historic Chart Debut

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeam Me Up Scotty, despite being originally released more than a decade ago, is currently putting some highly commendable numbers on the board. The third mixtape from Nicki Minaj, which originally dropped back in April 2009, was re-released earlier this month by Republic Records with an amended tracklist boasting new songs, the Drake and Weezy collab “Seeing Green” among them. The re-release ultimately debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart off the strength of 80,000 equivalent album units, 63,000 of which came from streaming. The 2021-ified mixtape marks Minaj’s fifth release to hit the top two on the chart.

www.complex.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Beam#Ons#Billboard 200#Republic Records#Tiktok#Full Stop#Hip Hop History#Thanking Fans#Fendi#Green#Streaming#Holiday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Retailthatgrapejuice.net

The Predictions Are In! Nicki Minaj’s ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ Set To Sell…

Nicki Minaj sprung a surprise on fans this week with the streaming and digital retail release of her 2009 mixtape ‘Beam Me Up Scotty.’. As well as feeding fan demand for the set, the refreshed version of the project serves as a bridge to the femcee’s incoming new album (which she says she has been working on diligently).
Musiczapgossip.com

Nicki Minaj played Enya to her unborn son

Nicki Minaj played Enya to her son during her pregnancy. The chart-topping rap star – who gave birth to a baby boy on September 30 – has revealed her son hated listening to rap music but loved “soothing” songs. Nicki, 38, wrote on Twitter: “He hated rap music when he...
Accidentstheboxhouston.com

Moment 4 Life: Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To Her Father On His Birthday

While she returned to the Rap game last week Nicki Minaj’s heart is very heavy. 2021 is the first year she celebrated her father’s birthday without him in the physical. As reported by HipHopDX the queen from Queens finally opened up with the world regarding the loss of her parent. On Sunday, May 16 she shared a post dedicated to her dad. While it was far from lengthy anyone who read the caption could tell it took a lot for her to hit the share button on Instagram. “
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

The Lo Down: Yung Miami Wants Nicki Minaj to Unblock Her + Rick Ross Spotted Out With Tommie Lee In Miami

The Barbz are coming for the City Girls after Yung Miami asked Nicki Minaj to unblock her from Instagram. Old tweets resurfaced from her, JT, and Lil Yachty siding with Cardi B during their previous beef. Do you think Nicki should unblock the Quality Control artists? In relationship news, Rick Ross and Tommie Lee were spotted together in Miami sparking relationship rumors while Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have broken up. Lore’l has way more stories in today’s Lo Down.
Celebritiesworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Nicki Minaj Tops Mount Rushmore 2010’s Poll

Nicki Minaj won handily by vote the fourth position of RapCaviar’s Mount Rushmore of 2010’s. RapCaviar deemed without any vote that Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole as worthy for the first three slots. The debate had celebrities and athletes such as Lebron James even chiming in on whom they believed deserved the accolade of the fourth spot.
Celebritieshot969boston.com

Nicki Minaj: “I have never…sniffed coke!”

Nicki Minaj returned to the spotlight over the weekend. First with the re release of her 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” and then in an IG live session. During the live she was getting her hair done and and just talkin’ but it didn’t take long for people to question, why she was sniffling through the whole thing. Because of that, everyone started talkin’ about how Nicki was doin’ coke and callin’ her a coke head. Something Nicki didn’t appreciate and addressed right away.
Beauty & Fashionthatgrapejuice.net

Nicki Minaj Addresses Past Drug Use Rumors

Nicki Minaj is getting candid. During a recent Instagram Live, the ‘Super Bass’ rapper addressed rumors that she used to do certain drugs such as cocaine. “I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any f****in drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the motherf****in drugs I do in my motherf****in music. Always have, always f****in will. If I’m off em, I’m off em [child], but I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. ever.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Admits Lil Wayne & Drake "Washed" Her On "Seeing Green"

It was a Young Money reunion on Friday when Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj re-connected on wax for the first time in what feels like forever. Nicki's re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty arrived with an additional five songs, including "Seeing Green" which features Wayne and Drake. It was a blast from the past for many YMCMB stans and all three rappers were in tip-top shape.