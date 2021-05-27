Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Exclusive: The ‘Cruel Summer’ Cast Shares How the Freeform Show Became an Instant Hit

By Karla Rodriguez
Complex
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cruel Summer premiere is now Freeform’s most-watched series debut ever. The cable network had a multi-platform release for the show on April 20, with 3.81 million viewers tuning in to the two-hour premiere on-air, on Freeform’s website, the network’s app, Hulu, and on-demand within seven days of the original release. Those viewers have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the series’ first season, their fan theories, and overall support for the hit Freeform show.

www.complex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Olivia Holt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeform#Series Premiere#Season Premiere#Hulu#Exclusive#Cable#Thoughts#Teenagers#Innocence#Skylin#Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Cruel Summer Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

Freeform’s ‘Cruel Summer’ strives to offer a unique look at social ostracism, grooming, and abuse. As the series progresses, the audience learns that both protagonists, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), have been victims of that. This is further enunciated in episode 7, titled ‘Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis.’ As the title suggests, it depicts the events of August 29, Kate’s birthday, across 1993, 1994, and 1995.
TV & VideosElite Daily

School Is Back In Session In This Cruel Summer Episode 8 Promo

As Cruel Summer barrels toward its big finale, fans are finally getting answers about the questions they’ve been asking all season. Episode 7 ended on a huge bombshell, and with only three episodes left in the YA series, more shocking reveals are bound to keep coming. Just look at the Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 8 promo, which raises the stakes even further for our heroines.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Cruel Summer’ Episode 7 Be on Freeform and Hulu?

We only have four episodes left in one of the biggest mysteries of the year, and Cruel Summer Episode 7 is one installment you won’t want to miss. All season, Cruel Summer has been sifting through the kidnapping of Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt). Was Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), the woman who stole Kate’s life, partially to blame for the crime? Did she really see Kate trapped and say nothing? And what is Kate hiding? This week we’re getting one step closer to answering these mysteries, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Cruel Summer Episode 7.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 7

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 7, the teenager realized that a long-held secret could change the public perception of her. As her day in court loomed, she had to make a risky decision. Meanwhile, Joy tried to convince Kate to go on a TV show to speak about her...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How 9-1-1: Lone Star Just Became My Favorite 9-1-1 Show With The Season 2 Finale

Warning: major spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox, appropriately called "Dust to Dust." The second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star has come to an end on Fox, and "Dust to Dust" has officially switched my loyalty from 9-1-1 to its Texas-set spinoff. The original 9-1-1 became a TV favorite of mine all the way back when the Santa Monica Pier was hit with a tsunami, and the Season 4 finale of 9-1-1 actually delivered one of my favorite minor things that has come out of the franchise to date. But the Season 2 finale of Lone Star is enough to knock 9-1-1 off the top spot to make space for the spinoff.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Cruel Summer’ 1×07 Review: “Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis”

We’re here again to review Cruel Summer! After what we discovered in the previous episode, Cruel Summer 1×07 “Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis” returns with even more disturbing truths and, finally, some characters had the heart to heart they needed. Here we go!. Cruel Summer 1×07 “Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis” gives...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Atlantic

How Friends Became a Reality Show

This article contains light spoilers for Friends: The Reunion. The nostalgia will be monetized. Friends: The Reunion premieres today on HBO Max. The long-awaited special is not a reboot—not another sitcom refurbished and resold, old characters living new stories—but instead a splashy gathering of the original show’s cast. It features a dizzying hodgepodge of interviews, cameos, and talking-head testimonials, many of them earnestly telethonic in tone. The reunion turns Friends’ fictions into a reality show. It celebrates a sitcom, yes. More specifically, however, it celebrates that sitcom’s enduring popularity. Friends, in the years since it premiered, has become ubiquitous. Its reunion special spends nearly two hours frantically arguing that the ubiquity is deserved.
TV SeriesDecider

How Did Martin Harris Die in ‘Cruel Summer’?

If you’ve been wondering about a certain someone in Cruel Summer, there’s a good reason for that. Even though Martin (Blake Lee) is one of the most discussed characters in this Freeform original he hasn’t been on screen for much of this season. Cruel Summer follows the fictional kidnapping of...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8: Proof

It’s the first day of school on Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8, “Proof.” But the residents of Skylin don’t have jitters because they are excited. Kate is newly missing in 1993. But why is Jeanette snooping around the halls long enough to overhear that? And why does she think it is a good idea to be the first person to tell Jamie?
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Cruel Summer Review: Proof (Season 1 Episode 8)

It’s the first day of school at Skylin High, and Kate is officially missing in 1993 on Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8, “Proof.”. We all feel Mallory’s pain when she says, “Well kids, today summer dies. And in its place? This b*llsh*t.”. “Proof” is a great episode, but it...
EntertainmentPosted by
Wide Open Country

How The 'Happy Days' Theme Song Became A Hit

It's hard to forget the famous TV series, Happy Days, which ran on ABC from 1974 to 1984. The sitcom, starring Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, followed teenagers Richie Cunningham (Howard) and Fonzie or "the Fonz" (Winkler) as they navigated life in the 1950s. The show framed the '50s in an idyllic light and reinforced many of the classic visuals of the '50s, such as jukeboxes, leather jackets and greaser culture. Fans of Happy Days will also never forget the TV show's iconic theme song, "Happy Days." The tv theme song fit the narrative of the show perfectly, with singers energetically singing the classic lyrics, "Sunday, Monday, happy days / Tuesday, Wednesday, happy days," and so on. But "Happy Days" had a life beyond simply serving as the opening and closing theme of the show.