Exclusive: The ‘Cruel Summer’ Cast Shares How the Freeform Show Became an Instant Hit

Warning: major spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox, appropriately called "Dust to Dust." The second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star has come to an end on Fox, and "Dust to Dust" has officially switched my loyalty from 9-1-1 to its Texas-set spinoff. The original 9-1-1 became a TV favorite of mine all the way back when the Santa Monica Pier was hit with a tsunami, and the Season 4 finale of 9-1-1 actually delivered one of my favorite minor things that has come out of the franchise to date. But the Season 2 finale of Lone Star is enough to knock 9-1-1 off the top spot to make space for the spinoff.