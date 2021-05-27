Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Euro 2020 – who is Denmark captain, Simon Kjaer?

By FourFourTwo Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Kjaer will be the Denmark captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11. The Danes have been regulars at the European Championship down the years, although they failed to qualify for the first 24-team edition of the competition in 2016. Semi-finalists in 1984, Denmark were the...

www.fourfourtwo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Christian Eriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Ac Milan#Kjaer And Co#Danish#Inter#Sevilla#European#Copenhagen#Republic#Rome#Russia#Yugoslavia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
A.C. Milan
Country
Switzerland
Place
Rome, IT
Related
UEFATribal Football

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer: We always focused on top 4

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer insists qualifying for the Champions League was always the season target. Milan meet fellow top four aspirant Juventus on Sunday. “We go forward with desire to win this match and reach our target," Kjaer told Milan TV. “Which has always been qualification to the Champions League.
Soccerblackwhitereadallover.com

Juve flop at home as Milan leapfrog them into fourth

The signs that the cycle is well and truly over have been cropping up all season. They were the culmination of a few years worth of bad decisions from management. It was inevitable, of course, for Juventus to eventually fall off the pedestal they’ve occupied for years. But that didn’t make it any more jarring when the curtain finally came down with utter finality.
UEFAisoccerng.com

Italian press slam ‘worst player on the pitch’ Ronaldo after Juventus defeat

La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote Brahim Diaz ‘played his best game at Milan’ against Juventus, while Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t act like a leader.’ Mil. La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote Brahim Diaz ‘played his best game at Milan’ against Juventus, while Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t act like a leader.’. Milan’s first-ever win...
UEFAThe Offside

Milan Player Ratings: Milan 0-0 Cagliari

Usually, I give a recap of both the first and second half but in this match I really can't because absolutely NOTHING happened the whole match and AC Milan looked like a joke. After beating Juventus and smashing Torino, Milan had the golden opportunity to clinch a Champions League spot against Cagliari. Sadly Milan failed to show up at all and looked like they didn't even want to qualify for Champions League. A performance like that so close to the end of the season is disrespectful to the club and the fan base. Nobody showed up on the team except for Gigio and Cagliari was actually the team with the more clear cut chances. Now Milan have to beat Atalanta in order to secure a spot in Champions League. Not to be pessimistic but Milan beating Atlanta is a long shot and it really does seem like Milan will miss out on the Champions League for another year. If Milan do fail to capitalize then this will be one of the biggest collapses in recent memory. In his press conference, Pioli said that not making Champions League would not be a failure but I have to disagree and that mentality is a massive problem for the club.
Soccersempremilan.com

Watch: Highlights of ‘fantastic’ Kjaer and ‘very solid’ Tomori from win over Atalanta

AC Milan defensive duo Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori were in outstanding form once again, keeping a fifth straight clean sheet in the win over Atalanta. Simon Kjaer got an 8 out of 10 in our player ratings with the following comment: “Another fantastic performance from the Dane this evening as Milan kept their fifth consecutive clean sheet. It’s hard to describe how much he means sometimes but he kept the dangerous Atalanta attackers at bay tonight.”
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Wales Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Wales’ Euro 2020 fixtures begin against Switzerland on June 12 in Baku, as Robert Page’s side look to recreate the heroics of five years ago. As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: Who are the BBC's commentators and pundits?

Television coverage of Euro 2020 will be shared between the BBC and ITV this summer, making every game available to watch on non-subscription channels. The Beeb have unveiled a star-studded cast of pundits for the tournament, including a trio of former European Championship winners and a host of ex-internationals from England, Scotland and Wales.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020 odds: Who will win Euro 2020? These are the favourites

Looking for the best Euro 2020 odds? Debate over who will win Euro 2020 is already in full swing and is only going to grow louder over the coming weeks. Maybe you're involved in an office sweepstake and want to find out how likely it is you bag the prize? Well, FFT is here to help you make sense of things.
UEFAPosted by
90min

The MLS players who will feature at UEFA Euro 2020

International football will make a come back this summer, kicking off with the delayed 2020 European Championship. The tournament will run from June 11 to July 11 across the continent. Throughout the summer several MLS sides will compete without a full squad, as the league plays parallel to the Euros....
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

England Euro 2020 squad: Who’s on the bus, who’s in contention and who could miss out?

Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad for the rearranged Euro 2020 later this month.England will play Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D. All three of their games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and final.Southgate will name his squad on 25 May, two days after the completion of the Premier League season.England will then play pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.Uefa recently expanded the number of players in each squad from 23 to 26, opening three extra slots for Southgate should he choose to make use of them.Who will...
Premier LeagueBBC

Euro 2020: Who did you pick to complete your Scotland squad?

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour and Celtic midfielder David Turnbull are the two top surprise picks you want to see in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad. On Wednesday afternoon, the national boss will name his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 that will end a 23-year wait to grace a major tournament. Earlier in...
Soccer90min.com

5 Top Stars Who Will Not Feature in the Euro 2020 Championship

A number of countries have announced their 26-man squads for the upcoming 2020 European Championships and as expected most of the top players in the world feature in it. However, there are a few stars who miss out either due to injury or not being called up by their managers.
NFL90min.com

Harry Kane & Gary Neville on why the England captain took corners at Euro 2016

So we finally have the answer. It was Gary Neville who put Harry Kane on corners for England at Euro 2016. There was a fair fall out the decision at the time, especially given the Three Lions' somewhat embarrassing elimination to minnows Iceland at the tournament in France. And nobody had ever quite been sure why it happened - until now.