Savills : Glasgow activity on the up in Q1 2021 with take-up increasing 49% from Q4 2020

A new development of 30 industrial units has been proposed for a vacant brownfield site in Cramlington.Priority Space has secured a four-acre plot on the edge of the town’s industrial estate and is planning to transform it into almost 60,000 sq ft of purpose-built industrial and warehousing workspace.The £5.5m development will comprise 30 speculative business units, available to buy or let by small and medium-sized business. Planning permission is currently being sought for the scheme and subject to approval, work is expected to start in 2022.Priority Space is currently working on commercial property developments in Darlington, Redcar and Consett, all due for completion in the next 18 months.