Savills : Glasgow activity on the up in Q1 2021 with take-up increasing 49% from Q4 2020
David Cobban, director in the office agency team and head of Savills Glasgow, says: 'We have started this year with a real boost and activity in the market is significantly up from the last three quarters. However, Glasgow's take-up is undoubtedly still impacted by the restrictions put in place to control the Covid-19 pandemic. A number of deals have taken longer to complete but with 170,000 sq ft under offer and c.80,000 sq ft close to being under offer, we expect an even busier year ahead.'www.marketscreener.com