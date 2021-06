Nigeria said on Monday it was in discussions with Twitter after it suspended the US social media giant's services in the country, branding its use as "unpatriotic". The Twitter suspension has provoked an outcry from the international community and rights groups who denounced it as a threat to freedom of expression in Africa's most populous country. Nigeria said it was halting the platform's operations indefinitely on Friday, two days after Twitter deleted a comment from President Muhammadu Buhari's account referring to civil unrest that the firm said violated its rules. "There are discussions ongoing with Twitter, we will see how that progresses, so I cannot say for now the duration of the suspension," Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said after a meeting with diplomats on the issue.