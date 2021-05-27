Cancel
"SC Has Shown It Is Weak In Face Of Stron Executive": Lawyer Anand Grover

By Pallavi Sharma
thelogicalindian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyer Anand Grover tells us why the judgements of the high courts are more aligned with constitutional values than the apex court. As India grapples with a deadly virus, several High Courts in the country have lashed out at the central and state governments over shortage of oxygen, lack of responsibility, however, the top court chose to remain silent on multiple occasions. Lawyer Anand Grover tells us why the judgements of the high courts are more aligned with constitutional values than the apex court.

thelogicalindian.com
#Apex Court#High Court#Constitutional Court#State Court#Lawyer Anand Grover#Constitutional Values#State Governments#Face#Multiple Occasions#Shortage#Country
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

Haste shown in implementing women entry not seen on minority scholarship, should execute court verdict: K Surendran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state chief K Surendran said the state government has double standards in implementing the high court verdict quashing 80:20 ratio in minority scholarships. He told the media that the haste shown to implement the women entry in Sabarimala is not seen now. — Surendran said minority rights should not be given to one section only. The court ruling was for everyone to receive it. The government is obliged to implement it. Pinarayi Vijayan must have the courage to end the cover-up and publicly announce what the government's policy is. The court verdict should be implemented keeping apart the interests of the vote bank.
UnemploymentPosted by
TheConversationAU

Great approach, weak execution. Economists decline to give budget top marks

Despite overwhelmingly endorsing the general stance of the 2021 budget, only a few of the 56 leading economists surveyed by the Economic Society of Australia and The Conversation are prepared to give it top marks. Asked to grade the budget on a scale of A to F given Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s objective of securing Australia’s economic recovery and building for the future, only three of the 56 economists surveyed gave it an ‘A’. But a very large 41% awarded it either an A or a B, up from 37% in last year’s October COVID budget. The economists chosen to take part in the...
Worldupdatenews360.com

Plus 2 exam: Supreme Court seeks reply from Centre

The Supreme Court today set deadline till 3 June for the Centre to take a decision on class 12 board exams. Hearing a plea filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, the apex court told the government, ‘You take the decision. You are entitled to it. If you are departing from the policy of last year, then you must give tangible reasons for it.’
Indiasamachar-news.com

Over 600 Academicians Urge SC to Set Up SIT to Probe Post-poll Violence in West Bengal

A group of over 600 professors and vice chancellors on Tuesday appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the post-poll violence in West Bengal and set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe such incidents. In a statement, they claimed that a large section of the Bengali society is living under fear and alleged that those who “voted against the TMC in the recently held assembly elections are being victimised.” Thousands of people have migrated to the adjoining states of Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand due to fear of getting killed or attacked by “hooligans supported by the ruling party of Bengal,” they claimed.
U.S. Politicsupdatenews360.com

Delhi High Court dismisses plea to halt Central Vista construction

In a major victory for the Centre, the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea for halting the construction work of the Central Vista project. While allowing the construction work for the ambitious project, the high court said that it was a “vital and essential” national project. A bench...
WorldThe Daily Star

Media rights, free speech: India's Supreme Court to examine interpretation of sedition law

India's Supreme Court has said it will examine the interpretation of sedition law, particularly in light of media rights and free speech. "We are of the view that provisions of 124A (sedition) and 153 (promoting enmity between classes) of the IPC require interpretation, particularly on the issue of the rights of press and free speech," said the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, LN Rao and S Ravindra Bhat yesterday, reports our New Delhi correspondent.
Congress & Courtstheedgemarkets.com

Hearing for three opposition reps' challenge against validity of emergency proclamation to suspend Parliament, state assembly postponed indefinitely

KUALA LUMPUR (Jun 1): The hearing at the Court of Appeal for the application by three opposition lawmakers to commence judicial review proceedings on the emergency proclamation that has suspended the Parliament and state legislative assembly sittings has been postponed indefinitely. The appeal hearing was initially scheduled to begin on...
Worldpreciouskashmir.com

HC extends virtual hearing in all courts till Jun 15

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday extended by June 15 the virtual hearing of the cases in both of its wings as well as in the District and Subordinate Courts and Tribunals in J&K and Ladakh. “After taking feedback with regard to the prevailing situation due to the...
Public Healthtelugubulletin.com

Former CS of United AP SV Prasad dies of Coronavirus

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Former Chief Secretary of united Andhra Pradesh SV Prasad died of Coronavirus on Tuesday. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad.
Retailsamachar-news.com

Unlocking Delhi ‘illogical’, traders urge CM to review decision

Though the unlocking process in Delhi has begun on Monday, traders’ body here showed deep disappointment over the government’s move, requesting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the decision. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in its appeal to Kejriwal said there is no meaning of the decision for...
Educationnewslivetv.com

SC adjourns to June 3 hearing in cancellation of CBSE, ICSE Class XII exams

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class XII examinations after Central government sought time till Thursday. The Central government told...
Religionkeralakaumudi.com

Community should get 100 percent benefits it deserves, Muslim organizations asks govt to file appeal against HC order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leaders of Muslim organizations have sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking govt to file an appeal against the High Court order on minority scholarships. The letter demands the community should get 100 percent of the benefits it deserves. It also called for the publication of a white paper outlining government benefits for different categories. — "The real facts of the false propaganda that the government is distributing crores of rupees in salaries and other benefits to madrassa teachers should be told". The letter also called for legal action against those carrying out communal propaganda.
Worldtechgig.com

If IT rules not stayed, they have to be complied with, Delhi HC to Twitter

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice on a plea against the non-compliance by Twitter India and Twitter Inc with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021). The Delhi. High Court. on Monday issued notice on a plea against the non-compliance...
World24newshd.tv

SC questions NAB impartiality in Khursheed Shah case

Supreme Court’s Justice Sardar Tariq has questioned the impartiality of the National Accountability Bureau saying the authorities usually give cases of corruption of their opponents to the anti-graft body, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. The judge expressed these remarks while hearing a post-arrest bail application of PPP leader Khursheed Shah who...