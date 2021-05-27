"SC Has Shown It Is Weak In Face Of Stron Executive": Lawyer Anand Grover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state chief K Surendran said the state government has double standards in implementing the high court verdict quashing 80:20 ratio in minority scholarships. He told the media that the haste shown to implement the women entry in Sabarimala is not seen now. — Surendran said minority rights should not be given to one section only. The court ruling was for everyone to receive it. The government is obliged to implement it. Pinarayi Vijayan must have the courage to end the cover-up and publicly announce what the government's policy is. The court verdict should be implemented keeping apart the interests of the vote bank.