Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golden Beach, FL

Billionaire CEO of InterSystems buys Golden Beach mansion for $20M (Photos)

By Brian Bandell
Posted by 
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Golden Beach is one of the few places in Miami-Dade County where single-family homes are directly on the beach, so values have increased sharply there.

www.bizjournals.com
South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
City
Golden Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intersystems#On The Beach#Ceo#Single Family Homes#Single Family Homes#Ceo#Miami Dade County#Intersystems Buys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

Crypto trading platform eToro to establish US hub in Miami

Another cryptocurrency exchange is setting up a U.S. hub in Miami. eToro, an Israel-based cryptocurrency investment and trading platform, will establish an operations and innovation center in Miami and create 50 jobs in the area by the end of 2022. The announcement came on the heels of last week's Bitcoin 2021 conference in Wynwood, billed as the world's largest-ever event of its kind.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Business Journal

Banking & Finance Roundup: DOJ charges South Florida residents in Covid-19 fraud

Five South Florida residents have been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in a coordinated law enforcement effort to combat health care fraud related to Covid-19. Michael Stein, 35, and Leonel Palatnik, 42, both of Palm Beach County, were charged in connection with an alleged $73 million scheme to pay and receive health care kickbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic.