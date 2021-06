The UK and the European Union moved to strike back against Belarus after the country forced a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk in order to detain a dissident journalist. UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps suspended Belarus state carrier Belavia’s air operators certificate and has instructed British airlines to avoid Belarussian airspace. This sets the stage for a continent-wide tit-for-tat that could cut off Belarus from Western Europe and the Baltics and force European airlines on circuitous flight paths on North-South routes.