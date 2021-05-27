Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Social Distancing To Beat COVID: These Tribal People Of Wayanad Show How It Is Done

By Kathakali Dutta
thelogicalindian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as the number of COVID-19 cases has been rising across the country, a tribal village in the Wayanad district of Kerala remains unhampered by the second wave. They have been completely cut off from the mainstream for decades. The Cholanayaka tribe, which is a primitive vulnerable tribal group consists...

thelogicalindian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbal Medicine#Covid#Wayanad#Fish#Social Distancing#Tribal People#Indian Country#The New Indian Express#Kerala#Community#Active Cases#Hospitals#Covid 19 Cases#Treatment#Flu#Nature#Collected Honey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Collegesguthrienewsleader.net

UCO Updates Mask and Social Distancing Policies

The University of Central Oklahoma will no longer mandate the use of masks or require social distancing, effective Monday, May 24. The updated guidance is consistent with the recently revised CDC guidelines and recommendations that fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received their final COVID-19 vaccination at least two weeks ago — no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, and vaccination efforts continue.
CollegesKOCO

UCO ends mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated people

EDMOND, Okla. — Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for those vaccinated at the University of Central Oklahoma. UCO officials made the announcement in an email sent out to their students Wednesday morning. Officials said this is due to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and vaccination efforts in the community.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Mask use, social distancing rolled back

National and local guidance from health officials have allowed University of Nebraska–Lincoln officials to dial back COVID-19 protocols requiring mask use and social distancing on campus. Announced in a May 21 email from Chancellor Ronnie Green, the update goes into effect immediately for all fully-vaccinated members of the campus community.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Jersey social distancing guidance at funerals lifted

Social distancing guidance at funerals has been lifted. The new rules mean more people will be allowed at funerals, but face masks are still needed if more than 50 people are in attendance, the Government of Jersey announced. People will now be able to attend a funeral without maintaining a...
Public HealthWebMD

Poll: Less Than Half of People Now Social Distancing

May 26, 2021 -- A new poll shows Americans are truly leaving pandemic safety measures behind, with more than half of respondents saying they didn’t wear face masks outside the home or stay 6 feet away from people. “For the first time since the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index began, the number...
WorldThe Jewish Press

Due to Low COVID-19 Stats in Israel, Social Distancing Restrictions Lifted

Most of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in Israel were lifted on Tuesday and life is almost completely back to normal. The guidelines for social distancing and protective measures, including the Green and Purple Badges, have been abolished, and there is no longer a restriction on the size of crowds at mass events.
California Statedailyjournal.net

California to drop social distancing requirements in June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s top health official said Friday that the state no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it’s safe...
Collegesguthrienewsleader.net

OU Lifts Masking Requirement and Social Distancing Protocols

NORMAN, OKLA. – The University of Oklahoma announced today the immediate end of its university-wide masking requirement and social distancing polices in accordance with updated CDC guidelines. Masking will no longer be required on all three of OU’s campuses or at campus events for fully vaccinated individuals 12 years of...
Virginia Statefairfaxva.gov

Virginia Ends COVID-19 Social Distancing and Capacity Restrictions; Unvaccinated People Should Still Wear Masks

Beginning Friday, May 28, Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 79 (PDF)takes effect, which lifts all remaining capacity limits for gatherings and social distancing requirements in previous executive orders. Earlier this month, the governor lifted the state’s indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals. However, fully vaccinated people may still choose...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Research shows how people changed their behavior in response to COVID-19 guidance

When the United States issued national stay-at-home guidelines in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, mobility across the country dropped significantly. New research from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) demonstrates that people may be inclined to change their behavior in response to national guidelines, more than state and local policies.
Cell PhonesNature.com

Impacts of social distancing policies on mobility and COVID-19 case growth in the US

Social distancing remains an important strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. However, the impacts of specific state-level policies on mobility and subsequent COVID-19 case trajectories have not been completely quantified. Using anonymized and aggregated mobility data from opted-in Google users, we found that state-level emergency declarations resulted in a 9.9% reduction in time spent away from places of residence. Implementation of one or more social distancing policies resulted in an additional 24.5% reduction in mobility the following week, and subsequent shelter-in-place mandates yielded an additional 29.0% reduction. Decreases in mobility were associated with substantial reductions in case growth two to four weeks later. For example, a 10% reduction in mobility was associated with a 17.5% reduction in case growth two weeks later. Given the continued reliance on social distancing policies to limit the spread of COVID-19, these results may be helpful to public health officials trying to balance infection control with the economic and social consequences of these policies.
East Lansing, MIwirx.com

Whitmer Apologizes After Pictured Not Social Distancing At Bar

Governor Whitmer is apologizing after a photo of her at an East Lansing bar was published online by the conservative news outlet Breitbart showing her violating social distancing regulations. Whitmer issued a statement yesterday saying she has been committed to following public health protocols and says as more people arrived, they pushed tables together because they were all vaccinated. She said she should have thought about it, adding “I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”
Public Healthtsnn.com

How to Create Engaging Socially Distanced Events as the Pandemic Subsides

With things looking more optimistic for a return to in-person interactions in 2021, it’s natural to wonder what will happen with large gatherings and events. Companies were forced to move online in 2020, which disrupted their existing in-person event marketing strategies. It might be difficult to imagine “returning to normal” at this time, but plenty of people are ready to get out of their houses and do something different.
Public Healthptcnews.tv

Covid-19 variant first found in India to be called ‘Delta’: WHO

Coronavirus India: The World Health Organization said that the COVID-19 variant (B.1.617) first found in India will be called the ‘Delta’ variant. The Covid-19 variant first reported in India will be called ‘Delta’ while the earlier found variant in the country will be referred to as ‘Kappa’, the WHO said.
Healthupdatenews360.com

23 cr vax doses provided to states till date: Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories (UTs) till date, while 1.64 crore doses are still available them for administration. The government of India has so far provided 23,35,86,960 vaccine...