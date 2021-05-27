Cancel
WRAPUP 1-Canadian banks top profit estimates as lower provisions outweigh FX hit

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article* TD earnings excluding provisions, taxes drop 16.8% YOY. * RBC, CIBC shares hit record highs, TD stock slips. May 27 (Reuters) - Three of Canada's top lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery helped them reverse bad debt provisions and their capital markets and wealth management units boomed.

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as attention turns to BoC rate decision

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2065 to 1.2106. * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2% * Canadian 10-year yield rises 1.4 basis points to 1.470% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices slipped and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision later in the week, with the currency trading in a narrow range. The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday. It could dial back some of the optimism it showed at the last policy announcement in April in response to lengthy domestic lockdowns and a weaker-than-expected rebound in the U.S. labor market, Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note. "A more cautious tone from the BoC" is likely, Reitzes said. In April, the central bank signaled it could start raising its key interest rate from a record low of 0.25% in late 2022 and tapered its bond purchases. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, eased after touching its highest level since October 2018 at $70 a barrel, pressured by the prospect of higher Iranian exports. U.S. crude prices fell 0.2% to $69.50, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2091 to the greenback, or 82.71 U.S. cents. The currency, which last Tuesday touched its strongest level in six years at 1.2007, traded in a range of 1.2065 to 1.2106. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest level since November 2019, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of June 1, net long positions had increased to 48,772 contracts from 44,811 in the prior week. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 1.4 basis points at 1.470%. On Friday, it touched its lowest since May 26 at 1.456%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$47.00

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LB. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.90.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Desjardins

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.40.
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recoups weekly loss as investors shrug off jobs decline

(Adds details on activity, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canada's economy sheds 68,000 jobs in May * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.2% higher * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose and investors weighed U.S. and Canadian employment data, with the currency recovering from its weakest intraday level in more than one week. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2075 to the greenback, or 82.82 U.S. cents, having recovered from its weakest level since May 27 at 1.2133 earlier in the session. It was nearly unchanged for the week. Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May, a bigger decline than expected, as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada data showed. "Below the surface, the number is a little bit better than it looks and overall the Canadian dollar isn't going to be flustered by a lockdown-induced soft number," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. Canada's currency has been on a tear this year, bolstered by higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance. The central bank is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday. Analysts have raised their forecasts on the loonie as a proposed infrastructure spending package in the United States bolsters prospects for the global economy, a Reuters poll showed. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.2% higher at $69.62 a barrel as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout around the globe. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose less than was expected, tempering expectations the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner, rather than later. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 6 basis points to 1.460%, its lowest since May 26. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides as inflation risk hits sentiment

* Canadian dollar falls 0.6% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since last Friday at 1.2114 * Oil touches its highest since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors weighed inflation risk and awaited jobs data from both the United States and Canada that could offer clues on central bank policy outlooks. World stock markets stepped back from record highs as rising oil prices added to inflation concerns. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, rose to its highest level since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel before dipping below $69. It was supported by expectations for surging fuel demand later this year while major producers maintain supply discipline. The Canadian dollar , which has been on a tear this year due to higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance, was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2106 to the greenback, or 82.60 U.S. cents. It touched its weakest intraday level since last Friday at 1.2114. The U.S. and Canadian employment reports for May are due on Friday. Economists expect Canadian employment to fall by 20,000 in May after plunging 207,000 in April. Some provinces went into lockdown in April to curb a harsh third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the Bank of Canada is seen tapering its asset purchase program again next quarter and raising interest rates earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll showed. The U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies as a strong U.S. economic rebound threatened to derail the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time. Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 1.3 basis points at 1.508%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Slack Swings to Profit as Paid Accounts Top Estimates

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Get Report posted better-than-expected results after the bell Thursday as the workplace communications company swung to a profit in the latest quarter. Slack posted earnings of 8 cents a share on revenue of $273 million. The company had been expected to break even on sales...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar moves back toward 6-year high as key support holds

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.6% higher * Canadian building permits fall by 0.5% in April * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian rose against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices climbed and a key level of technical support held up, with the currency moving back toward a six-year high it notched the day before. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2037 to the greenback, or 83.08 U.S. cents. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2007. The ability of the currency to stay at levels stronger than 1.2080 despite widespread gains for the greenback overnight has "helped give Canadian dollar buyers some confidence today," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada. The loonie hasn't closed at a level weaker than 1.2080 since last Wednesday. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.6% higher at $68.83 a barrel. The U.S. dollar edged up, backing off of a near five-month trough versus major peers, as traders waited for employment data later in the week before making any big moves. Canada's jobs report for May is due on Friday which could help provide clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. The central bank will taper its asset purchase programme again next quarter and raise interest rates earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll showed. The value of Canadian building permits fell by less than expected in April, dropping 0.5%, after a record increase in March, Statistics Canada data showed. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year up half a basis point at 1.497%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by David Holmes and Nick Zieminski)
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar stays in reach of 6-year high as oil climbs

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback * Canadian building permits fall by 0.5% in April * Price of U.S. oil climbs nearly 1% * Canadian bond yields rise across much of the curve TORONTO, June 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices climbed, with the currency staying in reach of a six-year high notched the day before. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. U.S. crude prices rose nearly 1% to $68.37 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2063 to the greenback, or 82.90 U.S. cents. It traded in a range of 1.2057 to 1.20915, having on Tuesday touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2007. The U.S. dollar rebounded from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pickup in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalization of Federal Reserve policy. Canada's central bank, which is due to make an interest rate announcement next Wednesday, has already begun cutting the pace of its bond purchases. It is likely to cut further over the coming months, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. The value of Canadian building permits fell by 0.5% in April after rising by a record in March, Statistics Canada said. Canada's jobs report for May is due on Friday. Canadian government bond yields edged higher across much of the curve, with the 10-year up 1.1 basis points at 1.503%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by David Holmes)
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Advance Auto Parts Profit Tops Estimates

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 34,665.01 while the NASDAQ rose 0.15% to 13,757.62. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.23% to 4,211.85. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,287,570 cases with around 595,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,307,830 cases and 335,100 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,624,480 COVID-19 cases with 465,190 deaths. In total, there were at least 171,196,260 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,565,440 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

TORONTO (Reuters) – Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in its Latin America-focused international unit and a sharp drop in provisions to cover loan losses. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.48 billion ($2.06 billion), or C$1.9 a share, in...
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie extends monthly win streak as Canadian vaccinations climb

(Adds dealer quotes, details, updates prices) * Loonie gains 1.9% in May * Canada posts first current account surplus since 2008 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.9% * Canadian bond yields edge lower across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday, notching its fourth straight monthly gain as oil rose and a recent surge in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians bolstered the outlook for the domestic economy. With London and New York markets closed for holidays, the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2064 to the greenback, or 82.89 U.S. cents. For May, it was up 1.9%, extending a string of monthly gains that started in February. The currency was helped this month by higher commodity prices and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar, as well as a jump in Canadian vaccination levels, said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. The Canadian economy "is going to come back very strongly in the second half of the year," Goshko said. The share of Canadians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has soared to 57% from 33% at the start of the month, data from the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford shows. Canada's current account balance in the first quarter swung to a surplus for the first time since 2008, mainly boosted this year by exports of oil and lumber, data showed on Monday. Oil rose 0.9% on Monday, helped by growing optimism that fuel demand will grow in the next quarter, while the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies. . Canada's GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday and the May jobs report is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, with the 10-year down 1.2 basis points at 1.488%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Peter Cooney)