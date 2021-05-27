'Massacre Of Data, Hyper-Nationalism': How International Media Covered COVID Crisis In India
Here’s how the headlines changed from India being the ‘World’s Pharmacy’ to a ‘COVID catastrophe’. Makeshift crematoriums, miscalculation of deaths of COVID patients and Indians left gasping by oxygen shortage was the focus of the International media while covering the devastating situation in India amid the second wave of the virus. Here's how the headlines changed from India being the 'World's Pharmacy' to a 'COVID catastrophe'.thelogicalindian.com