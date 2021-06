Dr Litika Vermani hailing from Jammu is a researcher in the Cachar Cancer Hospital in Silchar and has recently been recognized as a research scientist. This time she is getting the opportunity to represent India at the UNESCO. In the field of cancer research, UNESCO and the Global Verium Project have jointly launched a special training program to find new directions in the treatment of cancer. A total of 16 scientists from 16 countries of the world have got the opportunity to take part in it. India is being represented by Dr Litika Vermani, a researcher at the Cachar Cancer Hospital in Silchar.