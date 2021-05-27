Kvika banki hf.: Announcement of Q1 Results 2021

Genoa – RINA, multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy company, confirms the positive trend of its results in the current year. In the first quarter of 2021 the group recorded revenues of approximately 121 million euros, in line with budget and despite a scenario with still some uncertainties and complexities. This performance, along with an order book of about 200 million euros, confirms the economic-financial guidance for 2021 of the company. Group backlog coverage is at 85% and Net Financial Performance is in line with forecasts. The acquisition of Interconsulting Engineering, an Italian engineering company active in the Space & Defense sector, in March 2021, further confirms underlying growth trends and commitment to both organic and inorganic growth.