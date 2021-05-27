Cancel
Financial Reports

Kvika banki hf.: Announcement of Q1 Results 2021

marketscreener.com
 11 days ago

At a Board meeting on 27 May 2021 , the Board of Directors and the CEO approved the quarterly results of the Kvika banki hf. group for the period. Highlights of results for the first three months of 2021. The combined pre-tax profit of Kvika banki hf., TM hf. and...

www.marketscreener.com
Financial Reportsinformedinfrastructure.com

RINA: First quarter results in line with forecasts

Genoa – RINA, multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy company, confirms the positive trend of its results in the current year. In the first quarter of 2021 the group recorded revenues of approximately 121 million euros, in line with budget and despite a scenario with still some uncertainties and complexities. This performance, along with an order book of about 200 million euros, confirms the economic-financial guidance for 2021 of the company. Group backlog coverage is at 85% and Net Financial Performance is in line with forecasts. The acquisition of Interconsulting Engineering, an Italian engineering company active in the Space & Defense sector, in March 2021, further confirms underlying growth trends and commitment to both organic and inorganic growth.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

MoneyLion Announces Q1 Earnings Results, Growth Expectations

MoneyLion, a financial wellness platform, formally announced its first-quarter 2021 results. What Happened: MoneyLion is a holistic platform for wealth accumulation and management. In providing American’s better access to modern mobile banking, investing, cash management, and credit building, the company’s customer base grew 80% in the first quarter of 2021....
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

BANXA Announces AUD $1 Million EBITDA Profit in Q1 2021

BANXA Announces AUD $1 Million EBITDA Profit in Q1 2021. Banxa has just announced its maiden adjusted EBITDA profit since listing. Its EBITDA for Q1 2021 is AUD $1 Million, up from a negative AUD $0.5M in 2020. The payment service provider also saw a 1,479 increase in revenue. Payment...
Financial Reportspowersportsbusiness.com

BRP reports fiscal Q1 results, 39% YOY retail growth

BRP has reported its financial results for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. “We had an exceptional start of the year, building on our momentum of growth from prior quarters. Our first quarter results were driven by ongoing robust demand for our products with North American powersports retail up 39%. We were also lapping a quarter in which our manufacturing operations were partly shutdown,” said José Boisjoli, BRP president and CEO in the announcement. “Following our solid first quarter performance, positive outlook for the business and factoring in current supply chain constraints, we increased our overall guidance for Fiscal 22 with Normalized EPS now expected to grow between 44% to 58% over last year. We are excited about the future and will concentrate on converting new entrants into lifelong customers, continue to introduce new products to the market and take full advantage of our anticipated additional production capacity. I thank our employees, suppliers and dealers for their relentless work.”
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Descartes Posts Better-than-Expected Q1 Results, Profit Soars 67%

Descartes (DSG) is a technology company based in Canada that provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions to businesses. The company reported higher profits and revenues in its first quarter. Revenues came in at $98.8 million for the quarter ended April 30, an increase of 18%, beating the consensus estimate of $92.2 million....
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Zoom Video Communications Q1 Results Beat; Lifts Full-Year Guidance

Investing.com - Zoom Video Communications reported Tuesday first-quarter results that beat consensus estimates, and raised its full-year guidance, easing concerns about peak demand as the work from home trend eases. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM ) was down about 3% following the report. Zoom Video Communications posted EPS of $1.32...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Real Luck Group Ltd. Files 2021 Q1 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) ("Real Luck Group" or the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of legal, real-money esports and sports betting, today filed financial results for the three months ending March 31 on SEDAR. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Kontrol Technologies Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or the "Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology announces the release of its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. A complete set of the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

China Education Resources Inc. Reports Q1 2021 Financial Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - China Education Resources, Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF) ("CER") is an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents. It provides online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals. CER today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Canaan Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Results

Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 490% year-on-year to $61.5 million. Total computing power sold rose 122% Y/Y to 2.0 million Thash/s. Revenues from Products rose 492% Y/Y to $60.5 million; Leases increased 496% Y/Y to $0.9 million; Services grew 833% Y/Y to $0.03 million. Other revenue declined 70% Y/Y to $0.01 million.
Stocksthedalesreport.com

U.S. Cannabis Stocks Unstoppable, According to Q1 Results

Back in 2019, the United States’ cannabis industry was not doing well. Stocks were trending low, spending was high, and debt was growing. At that time, there was no sign that the industry would ever become profitable. Now, just two years later, U.S. cannabis stocks are skyrocketing for all the...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Snipp Interactive Reports Financial Results for Q1 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, announces its financial results for Q1 2021. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and in US dollars. A copy of the complete unaudited interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Financial Reportsrockproducts.com

Athabasca Minerals Announces Financial Results

Athabasca Minerals Inc. announced its first-quarter financial statements reporting revenue increased to $1.1 million from $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven primarily by AMI Aggregates resuming operations at Coffey Lake in January 2021 after a period of inactivity.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Salesforce Reports Robust Q1 Results; Shares Jump 7%

Salesforce (CRM) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates driven by strong business momentum. Shares of the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) gained around 7% in early trading on Friday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.88 per...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Westwood Financial Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Financial, a leading retail real estate investment firm, announced updates today on its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which included:. Same-property Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020 revenue and NOI was +1.6% and +3.2% on...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Dollar General Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Dollar General Corporation (DG) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates driven by robust performance across all segments. Shares of the discount retailer gained 2.2% on Thursday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.82 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $2.19 per share. Net sales of $8.4...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Ulta Beauty Posts Record Q1 Results, Raises FY2021 Guidance

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, topping analysts’ expectations driven by strong momentum in sales trends, market share gains, and overall consumer sentiment. Shares of the largest U.S. beauty retailer have gained 41.2% over the past year. The company reported EPS of $4.10, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.93...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Engagement Labs Releases Q1 2021 Results

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) released results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Condensed interim consolidated Financial Statements and Management Report are available on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com. Q1 2021 in comparison to Q4 2020 highlights:. Total revenue...