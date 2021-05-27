Legal Perspective: California’s Cannabis Appellation Program

The specific location of a product’s origin is more important with some products than others. Wine is the classic example, as the soil and surrounding climate in which grapes are grown can exert a profound influence on the nature and quality of the end product. A designation such as “Russian River Valley” in Sonoma, therefore, does more than just stroke the vanity of the given region. It also sets and helps to preserve customers’ expectations regarding a product’s location-related qualities and characteristics. Thus, a regional appellation functions similarly to a trademark—albeit one used by multiple different producers.