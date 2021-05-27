Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Legal Perspective: California’s Cannabis Appellation Program

By Ashley Roybal-Reid, Drew N. Goodwin
mgretailer.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe specific location of a product’s origin is more important with some products than others. Wine is the classic example, as the soil and surrounding climate in which grapes are grown can exert a profound influence on the nature and quality of the end product. A designation such as “Russian River Valley” in Sonoma, therefore, does more than just stroke the vanity of the given region. It also sets and helps to preserve customers’ expectations regarding a product’s location-related qualities and characteristics. Thus, a regional appellation functions similarly to a trademark—albeit one used by multiple different producers.

mgretailer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Appellation#Cannabis Cultivation#Cdfa#Cap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
California Statecannabisnewsworld.com

California Cannabis Supply Chain Contracts: Recalls

California’s cannabis regime is set up to separate every point in the supply chain into different license types: cultivation, manufacturing,… Read More….. Source : California Cannabis Supply Chain Contracts: Recalls. reposted by Cannabis News World.
California StateMercury News

Will psychedelics become legal in California?

Amid growing scientific research into therapeutic uses for psychedelic drugs and a progressive push to soften punishment for drug crimes, California lawmakers are considering a bill to legalize magic mushrooms, Ecstasy and several other hallucinogenic substances. The proposal has set off an intense debate over how far California should go...
Traveltheleafonline.com

California cannabis tourism group takes on global travel

When legalization advocates fought for passage of their successful Proposition 64 initiative in 2016, one of the topics that raised interest statewide was how to draw cannabis tourists and their money to the state. The California Cannabis Tourism Association was founded the very next year to address that question. Although...
California Statecannin.com

Fiore Cannabis to Acquire California Cannabis Delivery Firm

Fiore Cannabis will acquire the California cannabis delivery firm California Patients Club. The delivery business will further integrate Fiore’s service offering in California where they operate the Green Leaf Wellness cannabis retail store in Desert Hot Springs in the Coachella Valley. How will this impact the price of Fiore stock?
California Statethecannabisbusinessnews.com

Cannabis regulation in Fresno, California is unfair, not fair

Kacey Auston, a co-owner of the proposed Lemonnade cannabis dispensary, which will be located in the old Bank of America building in the Tower District, stands at a row of former checkout windows. The pharmacy will focus on edibles. JOHN WALKER. California’s cannabis social equity program for the people harmed...
Agriculturethedailycannabisnews.com

Vintners are working with weed growers on new appellation systems for cannabis

In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate 67 Bill that paved the way for the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) cannabis appeals program. Once the program begins accepting petitions, it will set up the world’s first cannabis appeals. It’s a whirlwind of change for an industry that...
California Statejusticenewsflash.com

California cannabis tenant improvement: top 7 questions

In California, every business that wants to obtain a cannabis license needs to buy or lease property because the license is related to property. Given the uncertainty of obtaining licenses or business success, and sometimes capital constraints, cannabis companies usually choose to lease rather than purchase. As part of the...
Montana Statethefreshtoast.com

Montana Is Getting Ready To Legalize Recreational Cannabis In 2021

To some, this latest development on recreational marijuana has been a long time coming as residents of the state have always supported the adult use of cannabis. Montana is about to decriminalize the adult use of cannabis. The state has had a very stable medical marijuana program for a while now. And with this new development, the state’s revenue department seems prepared to take over the medical marijuana scheme to develop an efficient adult-use industry as stated in House Bill 701.
AgriculturePosted by
Benzinga

California Energy Commission Strongly Suggests Cannabis Growers Shift To LED Lights By 2023 – What's The Problem?

More and more eco-friendly initiatives around the world seem to be successful at inspiring others to join the club and help save the planet and those who inhabit it. Apparently, to that end, the California Energy Commission (CEC) recently suggested that all indoor cannabis companies should shift completely to LED lights by 2023, reported The Sacramento Bee.
WorldPosted by
Benzinga

Morocco Legalizes Cannabis Cultivation And Commercialization

This article by Franca Quarneti was originally published on El Planteo, and appears here with permission. Morocco: the upper house of Parliament approved a bill to legalize the cultivation and commercialization of cannabis for medicinal and industrial uses. With 41 votes in favor and 11 against, the upper house approved...
U.S. Politicsthecannabisbusinessnews.com

New Perspectives for Navigating the IRS’s Cannabis Tax Policy

It’s been a busy year for state cannabis law. Is all of the activity leading to legalization – or even incremental progress in changing federal law?. State cannabis reform has not yet taken effect, but not due to a lack of experimentation. In 2021 alone, several high profile cannabis laws were proposed in both chambers of Congress, while others were promised later that year.
Businessbio-medicine.org

Union Cannabis Group Expands Legal Team as it Expands Across the Country

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. Union Cannabis Group (UCG Inc.; UCG), a leading product manufacturing and brand licensing company in the recreational cannabis industry, expanded its legal team this week with the addition of attorney Zach Heller as General Counsel. With a J.D. from New England Law | Boston...
Healthmcmaster.ca

Unexpected changes in cannabis use following legalization

In the year following legalization, regular cannabis users actually reduced their consumption, says a study by Hamilton researchers. Furthermore, participants who were not using cannabis showed significant increases in consumption. Researchers monitored the cannabis use of 1,502 Ontarian adults, measuring behavior 6-months before legalization in October 2018, then conducting follow-up...
Pharmaceuticalsradiokingston.org

Steve DeAngelo, a life dedicated to legalize cannabis

Today, on Mochilero, we hosted STEVE DEANGELO, considered the father of the legal cannabis legalization. Steve, who is also an activist, author and visionary, talks about his visit to the Hudson Valley, the wave of marijuana legalization across the country, the inclusion of marginalized people in the growing industry, the fight to free 40,000 inmates who serve penalties for offenses related to cannabis.
Connecticut Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Highlights of Connecticut's cannabis legalization bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut state Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a wide-ranging bill that legalizes the adult use of cannabis, sending the legislation to Gov. Ned Lamont, who said he will sign it into law. Following are highlights of the proposal. — Beginning July 1,...
Agriculturethejointblog.com

Is it Legal to Buy Cannabis Seeds in the U.S.?

Want to start your own cannabis business? Why not?. From CBD to edibles to medical marijuana, legal cannabis has become the fastest-growing industry in the U.S. And there are very few signs of the cannabis business slowing down. If you have your heart set on starting your very own cannabis, then you probably will be wondering where to legally get marijuana seeds from?
Politicsthedailycannabisnews.com

Summary of the Cannabis Law: RI makes strides with legalization

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:01 p.m. EDT) – In a single week, Rhode Island legislators passed legislation to legalize adult cannabis, Connecticut terminated and approved its own legislation, and Texas expanded its medical marijuana program modest. Here are the top legal cannabis movements over the past week. Rhode Island lawmakers...