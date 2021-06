Friday morning, the Columbus Crew announced two schedule changes for rivalry matches in the 2021 MLS season. The first moved match is the all anticipated Hell is Real Derby game against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium that will be played on Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET instead of Wednesday, July 7. The second schedule change is the Crew’s road trip to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Fire. The two will meet in the Windy City on Sunday, August 15 at 6 p.m. ET instead of Saturday, August 14.