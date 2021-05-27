Cancel
Public Health

Mumbai: Dharavi Flattens COVID Curve Once Again

By Madhusree Goswami
thelogicalindian.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfamously known as Asia's largest slum, Dharavi in Mumbai is home to more than 6.5 lakh people. In an area where 80 percent of the population depends on community toilets, the settlements are a mere 10*10 hutments with 8-10 people living in each household and narrow lanes with G+1, G+2, G+3 houses where the ground floor is a house and other floors are factories, the concept of social distancing is alien. Yet, despite all these challenges, it has been able to flatten the curve again.

