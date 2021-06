YAKIMA, WA — Both Yakima Valley College and Columbia Basin College have announced a major change to the availability of CARES Act emergency funding for students. As the colleges prepare to distribute the forthcoming third round of federal financial support (known as Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III), the U.S. Department of Education has announced an expansion of eligibility standards, now allowing colleges more latitude in determining which students can receive the funding. Both YVC and CBC will now broaden eligibility to include their undocumented student populations. The new ruling from the Department of Education went into effect May 14.