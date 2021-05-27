Marriott Slashes The Tires On Their Points Advance Booking Program

Marriott Points Advance Booking Program: New Terms Make It Less Useful. There isn’t much that I like about the Bonvoy program, RIP SPG, but there are a few nuggets of value left. That isn’t to say they haven’t been doing their best to close them over the years. First nights and flights was devalued and then the booking a cheap meeting for status went away and now they have their sights set on the Points Advance Booking program. This was a pretty cool feature where you could book an award stay in the future even if you didn’t have the points. Then you would have until the stay to accrue what was needed which could be pretty much a year out.