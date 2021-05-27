Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Marriott Slashes The Tires On Their Points Advance Booking Program

By Mark Ostermann
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marriott Points Advance Booking Program: New Terms Make It Less Useful. There isn’t much that I like about the Bonvoy program, RIP SPG, but there are a few nuggets of value left. That isn’t to say they haven’t been doing their best to close them over the years. First nights and flights was devalued and then the booking a cheap meeting for status went away and now they have their sights set on the Points Advance Booking program. This was a pretty cool feature where you could book an award stay in the future even if you didn’t have the points. Then you would have until the stay to accrue what was needed which could be pretty much a year out.

milestomemories.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

72K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Check Points#Free Space#Travel Products#Bonvoy#Rip Spg#Cardratings#United Hyatt#Miles To Memories#Ultimate Rewards Points#Valuable Points Transfers#Chase Transfer Points#Earn 2x#Chase Sapphire Preferred#Credit Card Products#Speculative Bookings#Free Night Award#Pesky Award Space#Card Issuers#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Credits & Loanstravelupdate.com

A massive 100k points welcome bonus that’s still available!

Disclosure: The Points Pundit receives NO compensation from credit card affiliate partnerships. Support the blog by applying for a card through my personal referral links. This article is meant for information purposes only and doesn’t constitute personal finance, health or investment advice. Please consult a licensed professional for advice pertaining to your situation.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Now You Can Use Marriott Bonvoy Points at 6 New All-Inclusive Resorts

You can now use Marriott Bonvoy points to book a reservation at six Elegant Hotels all-inclusive resort properties — all of which are located in Barbados — as All-Inclusive by Marriott is designed for you to re-imagine the resort experience as the newest and most rewarding name in immersive vacations which offers an award-winning collection of hotel and resort properties for every travel lifestyle.
Economyloyaltylobby.com

Giveaway: 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points!

While waiting for Marriott Bonvoy to launch the next global promotion and when you can buy their points at a 30% discount, we decided to launch a giveaway for 100,000 points!. The Giveaway is now open, and you must enter by 11:59 PM ET on Monday (May 31, 2021). We will announce the winner on the following Tuesday (June 1).
LifestyleThe Points Guy

How to spend a million Marriott points for an epic post-pandemic trip

We came across a social media post recently from someone who had a million Marriott points saved up and wondered how far they would take him. Marriott Bonvoy has over 8,000 hotels worldwide and is a popular loyalty program for business and leisure travelers alike. This isn’t the first time we’ve come across someone with a balance this large and it probably won’t be the last.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Wyndham Rewards summer promo: 6,500 Bonus Points when you stay 2 or more nights

Wyndham Rewards summer promotion is here and it is similar to their offer seen last fall in that it provides 6,500 bonus points which when added to your base earn will provide at least 7,500 points whih is enough for a free night at a good selection of their hotels. The difference between the last promo and this one is that this time you have to complete stays of two or more consecutive nights whereas the old promotion was for two separate stays.
Credits & Loanscntraveler.com

This Chase Sapphire Preferred 100,000-Point Welcome Offer Is Its Best Bonus Ever

Condé Nast Traveler has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Condé Nast Traveler and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. We don't review or include all companies, or all available products. Moreover, the editorial content on this page was not provided by any of the companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of Condé Nast Traveler's editorial team.
TravelSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

How to make the most of your post-pandemic travel budget

Listen, I don’t blame you for ignoring travel industry news during the pandemic. Who cares if Hilton went bankrupt (it didn’t) or Alaska Airlines joined some alliance (it did) when you aren’t traveling?. If it wasn’t my job, I would've tuned out that stuff, too. However, many under-the-radar changes did...
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

My Surprisingly Simple Experience with AMEX Business Platinum 35% Membership Rewards Point Rebate

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. 2 years ago, I wrote My Disappointing Experience with AMEX Business Platinum 35% Membership Rewards Point Rebate. In that post, I shared my negative experience using the 35% Airline Bonus benefit that is available on the American Express Business Platinum Charge Card. Long story short, the automatic 35% rebate never showed up, so I contacted AMEX to resolve the issue and the AMEX rep gave me the wrong rebate amount (fewer points than I was supposed to receive). I then contacted AMEX via Twitter to resolve the issue. Since that negative experience, I did not trust / use the 35% Airline Bonus benefit until April 2021. Thankfully, I had a much better experience that was surprising simple and straightforward. If you have the AMEX Biz Plat and haven’t used this benefit in a while, I think it is time to give it another shot.
Lifestyleinsideflyer.com

Marriott Bonvoy Should Really Just Shut Down “Points Advance”

Marriott has long offered its members something called “Points Advance”. Even though you might not have sufficient points in your account, Marriott will allow you to confirm your award booking anyhow. The expectation is that you will earn points, buy points, get a credit card sign-up bonus, or transfer in some points from American Express, etc. well in advance of the actual stay.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Earn up to 15,000 bonus iPrefer points for stays at Preferred Hotels worldwide

Preferred Hotel Group is the next hotel chain out of the gates with a systemwide bonus points promotion. Members of the iPrefer program can earn up to 15,000 bonus points for completing 2 night stays at participating Preferred Hotel Group hotels Worldwide. The return on those 15,000 bonus points isn’t huge – in the neighborhood of about $30 or so but they are extra points nonetheless if you frequent Preferred hotels and utilize the iPrefer program!
Credits & Loanstravelingformiles.com

Hyatt Credit Card Holders Get 25% Back On Select Award Bookings

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.