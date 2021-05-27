Report: Cockburn staying in NBA draft

Cade Cunningham has been considered the best player in his class for years now. That kind of pressure can weigh on some players, but Cunningham got to Oklahoma State and thrived under the spotlight. The talented guard dominated in college basketball the past year and is now likely going to be the number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. This would be special enough, but Cunningham is being called one of the best NBA Draft prospects in the past decade. The hype surrounding this prospect is very real and now he is ready to take the NBA by storm. His skillset and ability make him a must-see NBA Draft prospect.