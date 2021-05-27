Report: Cockburn staying in NBA draft
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball has been staring down the barrel of a frontcourt reset ever since Kofi Cockburn declared for the 2021 NBA draft in mid-April. But it was all theoretical at the time. The 7-foot, 285-pound center left the door open for a possible return — just like he did a year ago — by not stating he was signing with an agent when he put his name in the draft. That meant good news for the Illini last summer. Less so now.www.news-gazette.com