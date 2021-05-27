Cancel
Enter to Win a Year of Free Travel on United

By Island Miler
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While some states are offering the chance to win $1 million for getting vaccinated, there’s one vaccination contest we can all enter. So, be sure to enter to win a year of free travel on United – and, yes, that includes travel in Polaris. Travel has been surging back here...

www.jeffsetter.com
72K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
