Enter to Win a Year of Free Travel on United

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Monday it will raffle off a year's worth of free flights among members of its loyalty program who have received the COVID-19 vaccination. Under terms of the air carrier's "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes, new or existing MileagePlus members need to upload their vaccination records to United's app or website between Monday and June 22 for the possibility to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere United flies. There will be 30 pairs of tickets given away in June. And on July 1, United will announce five randomly picked members who have entered the sweepstakes for travel for a year, also in any class to any United destination, for themselves and a companion. "We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," said Chief Executive Scott Kirby. "Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel -- and we know our customers are eager to fly." The stock, which rose 0.7% in premarket trading, has rallied 27.9% year to date through Friday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has advanced 15.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.6%.