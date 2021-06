Around the time the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019, Nick, Joe and Kevin announced plans to spill all the boy band dirt in a jointly written memoir titled Blood. Plans were put on hold last year, but the long-awaited project is officially back on. Jointly written with Neil Strauss, the former Rolling Stone writer who also helped Mötley Crüe pen their dishy memoir The Dirt, Blood is an exploration of the brothers’ lives as they each remember it that is set for release on November 9th. In an exclusive excerpt for Rolling Stone, Nick Jonas recalls his first memory.