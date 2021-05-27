Cancel
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Emma Stone, and Emma Thompson Have a Charming Chat About Cruella

By Elizabeth Loga n
Glamour
Glamour
 5 days ago
Two royals (Kate Middleton and Prince William) and two Emmas (Emma Stone and Emma Thompson) sat down recently to chat about fashion, tubing, and motorcycle safety. To thank the NHS for their hard work during the pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton arranged a special drive-in screening of Disney's Cruella days before the movie premiered in the U.K. And from their current tour of Scotland, they sat down (virtually) with the film's stars to chat a bit about it.

