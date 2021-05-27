Cancel
Celebrities

'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Plans to Have Three Weddings with Her African Beau Simon Guobadia

By Dayna Remus
Amomama
Amomama
 11 days ago

Although rumors were flying around Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's engagement announcement, the two are unafraid of speculation, boldly planning not one but three weddings.

Porsha Williams is not playing small when planning her and her African beau Simon Guobadia's wedding. The "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (RHOA) star is arranging three ceremonies.

In an interview posted on Instagram, Williams claimed that her soon-to-be groom had left her to her own devices when it came to organizing their wedding. Guobadia expressed that it was her special day.

NUMEROUS NUPTIALS

Williams revealed that she is planning multiple ceremonies. On top of a usual wedding, due to her fiancé's African heritage, they will also be having a native law and custom ceremony. As for the third wedding, she said:

"...We're going to have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country. "

One of her interviewers, Sherri Shepherd, asked if she and her colleagues would be invited. Williams replied that Shepherd could come to all three and "slay."

MISCHIEVOUS MEN

Williams also jokingly related her experience with planning all three events to singer Gwen Stefani's situation. Stefani's fiancé, Blake Shelton, also left all the wedding planning to his future bride. Williams implied that the men were sneaky.

There were whispers that the reality star is with child soon after the engagement announcement.

Fans and followers flocked to the Instagram post, commenting on how hilarious and adorable the clip is. They left nearly 8000 views behind them in total.

A ROMANTIC DECLARATION

Not so long ago, Williams and Guobadia announced their engagement via Instagram. Her African man posted pictures of the couple, including one of her ring, writing in the caption:

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes."

The public reveal was slightly controversial because Guobadia and his ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, had filed for divorce not long before. Williams clarified she played no part in their separation.

THE RUMOR MILL

Amid all this, there were whispers that the reality star is with child soon after the engagement announcement. She fired back at these suspicions, stating that she is definitely not pregnant.

She also addressed the implications of a shotgun wedding, claiming she and her to-be husband would not be exchanging views because she is allegedly expecting.

Although she is not pregnant now, Williams does have a baby daughter Pilar. Before she gave birth in 2019, she spoke about how prepared she is for motherhood.

In 2017, the reality star already expressed that she was ready to give birth and look after a child. Williams shares the little girl with her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley.

