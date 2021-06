Police in Pittsfield have a shooting incident to investigate after an early morning shooting in the area of the Cumberland Farms on First Street that left one man injured. According to the media report sent to the Berkshire News Network by the Pittsfield Police Department, at approximately 4:30 this morning, members of the Pittsfield Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the area of 168 First Street in the city. The shooting incident was initially reported to the department as a ShotSpotter activation. Upon their arrival, police officers discovered a 27-year-old Pittsfield man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The individual was transported to Berkshire Medical Center where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.