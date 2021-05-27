Cancel
Global markets live: HSBC, Royal Dutch Shell, Ford, Volkswagen, Uber...

By Romain Fournier
marketscreener.com
 11 days ago

There is more corporate news today with Kering selling a new block of Puma shares or Airbus production forecasts in the medium term. HSBC signs an agreement to sell most of its US retail subsidiaries. Main earnings reports. Salesforce, Medtronic, Costco Wholesale, Royal Bank of Canada, Dell Technologies, VMWare, Aviva,...

Is Royal Dutch Shell Stock a Buy?

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) is one of the largest integrated energy companies on Earth. That has put it in the crosshairs of environmentalists looking to take on global warming. The company has started to do something about this issue, but it may not be enough to satisfy detractors. That could make life much more difficult for Shell and its shareholders.
Energy Industryhydrocarbons-technology.com

Royal Dutch Shell to divest Mobile refinery in US to Vertex Energy

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to offload its Mobile refinery in Alabama, US to specialty refiner Vertex Energy. A deal has been signed between Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US,...
Energy IndustryPlainview Daily Herald

Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net emissions by 45%

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups, which hailed the decision as a victory for the planet. The Hague District...
ICIS Chemical Business

Friends of the Earth v Royal Dutch Shell – what did the Dutch Court rule, and what does it mean for Shell’s business?

My Dutch colleague, Daniël de Blocq van Scheltinga, is a graduate of Leiden University in the Netherlands, with a Master of Law degree and a specialty in International law. Here he gives his expert view on the Dutch court’s decision to order Shell to reduce its CO2 emissions by at least 45% , relative to 2019 levels, by 2030. Click here to download a pdf copy.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate activists who scored big against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut carbon emissions faster. That’s good news for the likes of Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Russia’s Gazprom and Rosneft.
StreetInsider.com

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FIRST QUARTER 2021 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Hague, June 7, 2021 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("RDS") today announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments in respect of the first quarter 2021 interim dividend, which was announced on April 29, 2021 at US$0.1735 per A ordinary share ("A Share") and B ordinary share ("B Share").
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q2 2021 results announcement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Hague, May 28th 2021Â - On Thursday July 29th 2021 at 07:00 BST (08:00 CEST and 02:00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its second quarter results and second quarter interim dividend announcement for 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 07.06.21

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, buoyed by gains in healthcare and mining sector stocks. Healthcare companies, Life Healthcare Group Holdings (JO: LHCJ ), Adcock Ingram Holdings (JO: ADEOJ ) and Mediclinic International (LON: MDCM ) rose 2.6%, 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Energy IndustryCosmos

Oil giant Shell must halve emissions, Dutch court rules

In a landmark case, a civil court in the Netherlands has ruled that by 2030 Shell must slash its carbon emissions by 45% compared to 2019 levels. According to Friends of the Earth (FoE), the environmental organisation that brought the case to court in 2019 along with six other bodies and more than 17,000 Dutch citizens, this is the first time a company has legally been obliged to align with the Paris Climate Agreement.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Shell ordered to deepen carbon cuts in landmark Dutch climate case

THE HAGUE/LONDON (Reuters) - A Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) to drastically deepen planned greenhouse gas emission cuts on Wednesday, in a landmark ruling that could trigger legal action against energy companies around the world. Shell said it was "disappointed" and plans to appeal the ruling, which comes...
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Buy Rating for Orsted A/S

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Alberto Gandolfi maintained a Buy rating on Orsted (OTC:DOGEF) A/S on Wednesday, setting a price target of DKK1175, which is approximately 32.13% above the present share price of $145.4. Gandolfi expects Orsted A/S to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of...