I’d done it. I had accrued Radisson E-Certs, waited out a large phase of the pandemic, and booked the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago. I’ve wanted to stay at this property for years, and my plans were finally set. But then, I realized that while this was a lucrative redemption that met one of my high-priority travel goals, it wasn’t the right redemption. At least, not right now. You see, while I went along my way collecting points, miles, and way too many free night certificates, life happened. My points and miles priorities, redemptions in this case, needed to change. This situation spurred me to reflect on how various life events can cause one to reassess points and miles priorities.