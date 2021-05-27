Cancel
NYS raffling off full SUNY & CUNY scholarships as new incentive for young teens to get vaccinated

By Guest Contributor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive for 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning May 27. Winners receive a full scholarship to any public college or university, including tuition and room and board. New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks for a total of 50 winners. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.

